'So Pathetic': Donald Trump Slammed for Waving to Empty Tarmac in 'Phony' Videos
Is Donald Trump releasing his own fake news?
On Saturday, August 3, Trump, 78, was bashed for waving to an empty tarmac after alleging he is welcomed by an audience when he lands his plane.
The former president was slammed after a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed Trump’s view when he exits his jet.
“The first half of this clip is Trump doing his usual ritual where he is filmed supposedly waving to an adoring crowd coming to see him off last night. The second half I zoom in to show what he’s waving at. Fake, phony, staged nonsense,” they penned, referring to the fact that the 2024 Republican presidential candidate was waving to a few airport workers, rather than a slew of supporters.
In response to the clip, the public dissed the father-of-five for the fraudulent videos.
“Like a toddler waving to any passerby,” one person shared, while another joked, “Waving at invisible crowds is the new trend. I’m going to start doing that too.”
“So pathetic. And weird as f---!” a third chimed in, as a fourth said, “What an embarrassment. He might as well be waving to Melania [Trump]. She doesn't care either.”
As OK! previously reported, the new footage of Donald came after he recently addressed the backlash he was receiving for choosing J.D. Vance as his 2024 running mate.
Donald discussed how people are calling him and J.D. "weird” while appearing on "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show."
The former reality TV star insisted to the podcast host, "Well, they're the weird ones," referring to his haters.
- 10 of J.D. Vance's Most Controversial Moments So Far: From His 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark to Criticizing Donald Trump
- 4 Bombshells About Donald Trump From Fred C. Trump III's Tell-All Memoir
- 'Ill-Informed' Kyle Rittenhouse Says He's Still 'Behind' Donald Trump Despite Revealing He Won't Vote for Him in 2024 Election
He then took a shot at rival Kamala Harris' behavior, claiming the way she has "a weird deal going on there."
The conservative then came after the Democratic Party's messaging, particularly honing in on transgender participation in sports.
The host mentioned how Harris’ party has been advocating for "men competing in women's sports," to which Trump fired back, asking the definition of "weirdness" in this context.
The politician went on to ridicule the left on their policies, including open borders, without citing examples or evidence.
Donald noted how allowing prisoners and individuals from mental health institutions into the U.S. was "weird" and claimed many of the things Democrats believe are "strange" and "unusual."
Donald continued to harp on the word “weird,” by accusing the media of bias reporting. He claimed many of the new outlets have been portraying his campaign incorrectly, declaring, “No, we’re not weird people. We’re actually just the opposite. We’re right down the middle.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Donald shared, “What’s weird, actually letting men pretend to be women and win championships, or just saying women’s sports should be played by women?”