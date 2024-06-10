Donald Trump Ridiculed for Waving to 'Nobody' Again as He Boards His Private Plane: 'It's All a Scam'
Donald Trump was mocked for acting like he was interacting with his supporters when he really wasn't.
While boarding his private plane, the ex-president, 77, was seen waving to people on the tarmac, though there didn't seem to be anyone around him.
Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned the video clip, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: "He’s waving to nobody. His campaign staffer filming this is who he points to. That’s it. It’s all a scam, staged, and fake."
Of course, people though the gimmick was hysterical. One person wrote, "That's exactly right. His campaign is flailing — he has to advertise and pay followers to attend. He hires a tech firm to increase his poll numbers. It's all phony intimidating tactics," while another said, "Everything he does is staged."
A third person added, "It’s all a set up for the cameras. All prearranged and staged, just like his marriage to Melania!" while another stated, "Paid people at rallies. The unpaid people (and maybe the paid) leaving the rallies just minutes into Trump's speech. Pretending to wave at non-existent crowds of people."
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Trump has pulled this out of his playbook.
In early June, Trump was accused of greeting people outside of his hotel — except no one appeared to be there.
"Trump greeting a nonexistent crowd outside of Trump Tower," one user posted the businessman headed outside with no one in the immediate vicinity.
People then weighed in on the stunt. One person wrote, "Man, pretending he doesn’t have a ton of supporters is weird. You don’t have to like him, but pretending many don’t isn’t it," while another asked, "For the camera? Or is he seeing an imaginary crowd of worshipers?"
A third simply stated, "A total fraud."
Trump was recently found guilty of falsifying business records amid his hush money trial.
Since then, he's been speaking out at rallies ahead of the 2024 election.
"It's weaponization, and it's a very dangerous thing. We've never had that in this country," he said about the verdict during an interview.
"People get it. It's a scam," he continued, speaking of the trial. "And the Republican Party… they've stuck together in this. They see it's a weaponization of the Justice Department of the FBI and that's all coming out of Washington."