'Ill-Informed' Kyle Rittenhouse Says He's Still 'Behind' Donald Trump Despite Revealing He Won't Vote for Him in 2024 Election
Acquitted killer Kyle Rittenhouse backtracked his initial criticism of former President Donald Trump after he faced an onslaught of backlash from thousands of MAGA supporters on social media.
Rittenhouse, known for shooting and killing two people during the racial unrest in Wisconsin in August 2020, sparked outrage among MAGA influencers after announcing his decision not to support the former president in the upcoming November election.
However, the 21-year-old quickly flipped his opinion on Trump in less than 24 hours after releasing a video statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he expressed his unwavering support for the GOP nominee.
"Over the past 12 hours, I've had a series of productive conversations with members of Trump's team, and I am confident he will be the strong ally gun owners need to defend our Second Amendment rights," Rittenhouse wrote.
"My comments made last night were ill-informed and unproductive," he added. "I'm 100% behind Donald Trump and encourage every gun owner to join me in helping send him back to the White House."
Rittenhouse initially told his 1.2 million followers on X that he planned on writing in former Libertarian presidential nominee Ron Paul in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
“If you cannot be completely un-compromisable on the Second Amendment, I will not vote for you,” Rittenhouse said in a short clip shared on his page. “We need champions for the Second Amendment or our rights would be eaten away and eroded each day.”
In just two hours after the video was posted, the shooter lost over 20,000 followers and faced the vitriol of some of Trump's most loyal supporters on the platform.
One user shared Rittenhouse's video in a post that read, "Kyle Rittenhouse took the support of MAGA and Donald Trump but now is completely turning on him to 'write in' a candidate in 2024... After all the movement did for him? Absolutely disgusted with this kid."
Another wrote, "Kyle Rittenhouse you are abandoning Trump because he's 'not 2A enough' and writing in Ron Paul. Traitor….that is a vote for Kamala [Harris] and the Democrats!"
A third person called the young conservative an "ungrateful brat," writing, "I can stomach a lot of things — but backstabbing millions who supported you at your lowest point. Then turning on Trump right after he got shot. Can't stomach it — won't put up with it — forgotten forever."
As OK! previously reported, Trump and Rittenhouse were all smiles during their Mar-a-Lago meeting when the young shooter was only 18 years old.
Donald Trump Jr. shared a photo of his father with Rittenhouse on Instagram. The pair stood side-by-side in the snap and gave a thumbs-up to the camera. "Have a great early Thanksgiving, America," the 46-year-old captioned the post.
The former commander-in-chief's son also posted an edited image of his father presenting Kyle with a medal. "2024??? Who knows?" he captioned the post.