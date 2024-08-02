'Ill-Informed' Kyle Rittenhouse Says He's Still 'Behind' Donald Trump Despite Revealing He Won't Vote for Him in 2024 Election

Rittenhouse, known for shooting and killing two people during the racial unrest in Wisconsin in August 2020, sparked outrage among MAGA influencers after announcing his decision not to support the former president in the upcoming November election.

However, the 21-year-old quickly flipped his opinion on Trump in less than 24 hours after releasing a video statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he expressed his unwavering support for the GOP nominee.

"Over the past 12 hours, I've had a series of productive conversations with members of Trump's team, and I am confident he will be the strong ally gun owners need to defend our Second Amendment rights," Rittenhouse wrote.

"My comments made last night were ill-informed and unproductive," he added. "I'm 100% behind Donald Trump and encourage every gun owner to join me in helping send him back to the White House."