Trump Hall of Shame: Meet the 26 Women Who Have Accused The Donald of Sexual Impropriety

One of the earliest accusations came from Jessica Leeds, who claimed that Trump assaulted her while they were on the same flight to New York in the late 1970s.

Leeds served as a witness for Carroll, and in her deposition she stated she had been bumped to first class and seated beside the business mogul when Trump suddenly lifted his arm rest so he could touch her breasts and further attempted to move his hand up her skirt.

"I managed to wheel my way out of the chair and grabbed my purse, and I went back to my seat in the back," she told the court.