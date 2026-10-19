Donald Trump Could Pardon Himself and His Staff But Says He Isn't 'Thinking About' Doing So 'Because I Did Nothing Wrong'

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No president has ever pardoned himself before, but Donald Trump has been breaking presidential norms for a decade now — and he seems poised to break another guardrail with a pardon for himself as well as preemptive pardons for his staff. When asked in a recent interview if he would consider pardoning himself before he leaves office, he at first proclaimed his innocence.

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'I Could Have Given Myself a Pardon Last Time'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump pardoned 1,600 people accused of involvement with the January 6, 2021 attack on Congress.

“I don't think about it because I did nothing wrong,” he said. “I could have given myself a pardon the last time I left office. I never thought that they'd bring me through the mud. Yeah, I'm allowed to do a pardon, a self-pardon.” Trump pivoted the matter to his predecessor, Joe Biden. “I'm allowed to pardon one thing,” he stated. “The only thing Biden did is he proved that.”

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'It's the Most Powerful Thing'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's pardons could extend to staff members such as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Trump continued to muse on the possibilities of one of the president’s stronger enumerated powers. “You know, the pardon is very powerful,” the POTUS continued. “I know that they say it's the most powerful thing.” He also suggested he might pardon his staffers and family members. This would not be unprecedented, as Biden issued preemptive pardons to his son Hunter Biden and prominent staffers such as Dr. Anthony Fauci.

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'This Has Been a Great Presidency'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claims he could pardon himself as well as his staff.

“These people are lunatics on the left,” he declared. “I don't want to see people that work for me go through years of nonsense, hire lawyers and everything else, all for nothing. So I'm probably glad I didn't do it the first time, but I had to go through a lot, but I won. Two and a half years, we will have done things that nobody's ever done. This has been a great presidency.” No president has ever issued a self-pardon. Article II of the United States Constitution defines it broadly: “He shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.”

Supreme Court Has Supported Broad Pardon Power

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has argued for an expansive view of presidential power.