Maggie Haberman Doesn't Buy Ivanka Trump's Excuse for Wanting to Delay Testimony in Daddy Donald's Fraud Trial: 'Lots of Parents Are Forced to Go to Court'
Maggie Haberman wasn't impressed by Ivanka Trump's excuses for wanting to delay her Wednesday, November 8, testimony in her father's ongoing New York fraud trial.
While speaking with Kaitlan Collins on CNN’s The Source, Haberman discussed potential reasons that the socialite has tried to dodge her court summons.
"At least part of the appeal that Ivanka Trump’s attorneys filed today, trying to pause the whole trial, while they figure out whether or not she has to testify, has been denied," Collins, 31, told Haberman, 50.
"She’s been fighting it in part saying that it would be undue hardship, because it’s Wednesday," the journalist continued. "It’s in the middle of a school week that she’d have to come to New York to do that. What’s your sense of why she is fighting testifying?"
Haberman speculated there were a few factors coming into play here — including what she called the Trump family ethos, "Fight, fight, fight. Delay, delay, delay."
"Don’t forget that Ivanka Trump’s testimony, before the House Select Committee, that was investigating January 6th, was played at a public hearing," she added. "It infuriated former President Trump. I think this creates the potential for some moments that would be, again, very uncomfortable for Ivanka Trump."
Haberman also pointed out that having three children — Ivanka shares Arabella, 12, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 7, with Jared Kushner — doesn't make her different from other mothers who are called to participate in legal proceedings.
"I think lots of parents with three children still are forced to go to court, and don’t end up, just in various cases, describe it as an undue hardship, especially somebody with the means that she has," she explained. "But I think that it is not surprising to see her trying to delay."
Ivanka's lawyer, Bennet Moskowitz, initially attempted to have her subpoena dismissed because she hadn't been a New York resident since 2017, but Judge Arthur F. Engoron denied the request.
Donald was left furious by the decision, slamming the judge in a series of posts shared to Truth Social.
"Engoron is a wacko, who is having a great time endlessly sanctioning, fining, & pushing around TRUMP," he raged. "Hurting my very good children, & working to damage & defame me for purposes of Interfering with the 2024 Presidential Election."
As OK! previously reported, the embattled former president's niece Mary Trump revealed her belief that Ivanka won't hold back during her testimony.
"She’s just going to tell the truth and throw him under the bus," the psychologist explained. "I think Donald would throw her under the bus if he needed to. Because he doesn’t care about anybody, but I also do find it very interesting and harder or trickier for Donald that she’s now testifying after he does."