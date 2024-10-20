'He's Completely Lost It': Donald Trump Bashed for Bizarrely Discussing Arnold Palmer's Private Part at Pennsylvania Rally
Donald Trump said WHAT?!
On Saturday, October 19, the former president, 78, was slammed for bizarrely talking about late pro-golfer Arnold Palmer’s private part during his Latrobe, Pa., rally.
“Donald Trump's closing message is discussing Arnold Palmer's p---- with Pennsylvanians,” one person penned on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a clip of Trump.
While addressing the crowd, Trump said, “This is a guy that was all man. When he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there. They said, ‘Oh my God. That's unbelievable.’ Haha, I had to say it.”
In response, users came after the father-of-five for his strange remarks.
“He’s cooked. Done. At best, Trump should be on the golf course telling these stupid stories to any schmuck still willing to listen. But this man should be nowhere near the Presidency,” one person shared, while another stated that Trump has “no moral compass.”
“So he didn’t just creep on teen pageant girls but also male golfers too?... who knew,” a third individual joked, as a fourth called the convicted felon a “weirdo.”
One more person noted, “The other day Trump danced nonstop for 40 minutes… Today, he’s talking about the size of another man’s p----. He’s completely lost it.”
As OK! previously reported, on top of getting bashed for his sexual comments, Trump was also recently dissed for his weight after he took his suit jacket off at McDonald’s.
Following clips of and photos of Trump learning to make French fries at the establishment going viral, people slammed Trump’s appearance.
“He probably should be laying off the fries,” someone said, as another noted, “The lumpy stomach is moving up and meeting the droopy boobs in the middle.”
A third shared, “That shirt is screaming to breathe,” while a fourth stated, “Observation: his suit jacket does a lot of heavy lifting, as I never want to see the back of him without it ever again.”
On top of his looks causing a stir online, Trump’s inability to make the fries properly also garnered hate from trolls.
“HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAAHHAH! The guy at McDonald's tells Donald Trump what to do at the fry machine and he proceeds to do it wrong. Donald can't even follow basic instructions,” someone penned alongside footage of Trump struggling to follow the employee’s advice.
“This is the first time in his entire life he's ever done a sliver of actual work,” an individual responded, as another wrote, “Trump isn’t fit to run the fryer at McDonald’s and he’s not fit to be president. Enough with this s--- show! We need a serious president!”
Someone else echoed, “Too stupid to work at McDonald’s. But wants the launch codes ... again.”