'He's Completely Lost It': Donald Trump Bashed for Bizarrely Discussing Arnold Palmer's Private Part at Pennsylvania Rally

On Saturday, October 19, the former president, 78, was slammed for bizarrely talking about late pro-golfer Arnold Palmer ’s private part during his Latrobe, Pa., rally.

Trump 10 minutes into his Arnold Palmer story: But when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there. They said, oh my God. That's unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/kRLKWixpT8

“Donald Trump's closing message is discussing Arnold Palmer's p---- with Pennsylvanians,” one person penned on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a clip of Trump.

While addressing the crowd, Trump said, “This is a guy that was all man. When he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there. They said, ‘Oh my God. That's unbelievable.’ Haha, I had to say it.”