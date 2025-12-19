Donald Trump Sparks 'Serious Concern' After 'Manic' White House Address as Health Rumors Mount: 'He Looks Unwell'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's wonky address to the nation has sparked widespread worries about the president's health. On Wednesday night, December 17, the U.S. commander-in-chief, 79, rambled for 18 minutes — jumping from topics like bashing former President Joe Biden and bragging about the Trump administration. Following his speech, cardiac expert Dr. Jonathan Reiner admitted he's "seriously concerned" about Trump's health and said his address sounded "manic."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner said he's 'seriously concerned' about Donald Trump's health.

In a series of messages shared to X on Wednesday evening, the former cardiologist of late Vice President Dick Cheney sounded the alarm about Trump's alleged decline. "The pace of this address is manic," Reiner declared as he listened to Trump speed through his speech, claiming the president's angry "tone" didn't "quite match the festive background" of Christmas decorations displayed behind him. At many points, Trump raised his voice to emphasize certain words he was reading off of a teleprompter. While the Republican leader briefly mentioned the holiday season at the end of his address, he managed to do so without a smile.

Article continues below advertisement

Cardiac Doctor Says Donald Trump 'Looks Unwell'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump sounded 'manic' during his address, according to Dr. Jonathan Reiner.

"I’m seriously concerned about the health of the president," the professor of medicine and surgery admitted. "No one should be happy to see the president like this. He looks unwell." In response to Reiner's comments, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement to OK!: "Jon needs to check himself into a facility because he's clearly suffering from a manic episode that requires serious medical attention." "Sometimes you can’t help but feel sorry for an individual like Jon who clearly suffers from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his pea-sized brain," the Trump advisor continued.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

White House Brushes Off Concerns About Donald Trump's 'Manic' Address

Source: MEGA Critics asked why Donald Trump was 'screaming' during his speech.

While the White House didn't appear to see anything wrong with Trump's address, the former businessman was accused by critics of "screaming" and "glitching" throughout his monologue. Many described his remarks as "incoherent," with some of his comments seeming senseless and at times inaudible. "I tried watching. Turned it off after 6 minutes. Came to X for "highlights." 😂," someone confessed, as another admitted: "If subtitles weren’t there, I couldn’t understand." "This s--- is so f---- embarrassing for the country," a third person chimed in.

Donald Trump Addressed Rumors About His Alleged Cognitive Decline

Source: MEGA Donald Trump recently slammed reports about his health.