Donald Trump Curses During White House Faith Office Luncheon as He Complains About Being Indicted More Than Gangster Al Capone: Watch
Donald Trump didn't tone down his language in the slightest while speaking in front of a group of religious business leaders on Monday, July 14.
The president of the United States was called out for cursing during the White House Faith Office luncheon as he ranted about the amount of times he was indicted under former President Joe Biden's administration and complained about being investigated more times than notorious gangster Al Capone.
Donald Trump Compares Himself to Al Capone
Trump started his speech on the right track, seemingly reciting prepared remarks, though it wasn't long before he went off track.
“I’ve ended the radical left war on faith, and we’re once again protecting religious freedom instead of destroying it, and God is once again welcomed back into our public square," his monologue began.
Shortly after, however, the 79-year-old politician compared himself to Capone, who is believed to have murdered more than 200 people while ruling the Chicago underworld from 1925 to 1931. Trump even went as far as referring to the late criminal as "great."
Donald Trump's Speech Turns Into Bizarre Indictment Rant
"I was under investigation more than the late, great, Alphonse Capone," Trump claimed. "Think of it. Al Capone would kill people for dinner. If he left the room and he didn’t like him, he’d have him shot, killed, buried under a building someplace, as part of the foundation of a building. They’re all over the place, and I said I had more time under investigation than the legendary Alphonse Capone, or probably anybody else."
Trump proceeded to incorrectly say he was indicted five times in 2023, when he was only formally hit with charges on four separate occasions.
"The one thing I did that was very helpful, I was indicted five times," he falsely explained. "Indicted, that wasn’t a word that was in — my father’s looking down, my mother’s looking down, that my son’s not supposed to be indicted. I think I got indicted five times, impeached two times."
President Curses in Front of Faith Leaders
"All bulls---, right? Terrible stuff," he noted, not shy to curse in front of the religious crowd, which was made up of 60 CEOs and business leaders who donate to faith-aligned charities.
The audience didn't seem to be bothered by Trump's cussing, however, as they responded to the POTUS' speech with a cheerful applause.
Donald Trump's Speech Receives Backlash
After a video of Trump's remarks went viral on social media, critics slammed the Republican leader for using vulgar wording at a faith-related event.
"Such holy language at a faith council meeting," one person snubbed, as another summarized: "Not only did President Donald Trump curse in front of faith leaders — calling Biden-era indictments against him 'bulls---'— he raged that he he had been investigated more than the gangster Al Capone."