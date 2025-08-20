HEALTH Is Donald Trump 'Dying'? President's Heaven Wish Sparks Fears About His Health Source: MEGA Donald Trump's health has been questioned by critics throughout his presidency. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 20 2025, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

Donald Trump sparked a sea of conspiracy theories after his latest comment about making it to heaven. The president caused a shockwave of fears he could be "dying" after suggesting he'd have a ticket to heaven if he's able to end Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Trump said on the Tuesday, August 19, episode of Fox & Friends that he wants "to try to get to heaven if possible" but has been "hearing that [he's] not doing well," prompting skeptics to wonder whether afterlife is on the POTUS' mind because of his potentially failing health or if he made the thoughtless comment out of self-praise.

Is Donald Trump Worried He's Dying?

Source: MEGA The president recently made a comment about hoping to 'get to heaven.'

"I am really at the bottom of the totem pole. But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons," Trump declared on Tuesday. His statement received loads of reactions online — with several social media users insisting there could be more to his discussion of heaven than Trump is letting on. "Think of all the reasons an old man that spent his life nips deep in the Seven Deadly Sins would suddenly get desperate for absolution. And then ignore all of them except one: he knows he's dying," one person claimed, as another similarly alleged: "Trump is dying. He's never believed in heaven before."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been accused of having dementia and congestive heart failure by critics.

"The Trump regime is a bunch of crackpots and fools! Trump with his dementia and congestive heart failure is dying before our eyes, he will not end of in Heaven!" a third individual suggested, referencing various health woes the president has been accused of having in the months since he returned to the White House. Meanwhile, someone else insisted: "Mr. Trump is dying he talks about not going to heaven He acknowledges he has done a lot of SINS in order to be forgiven you have to say it Trump will know he has sin to REPENT you can't cheat Death the time is moving not standing still can't Fool GOD he sees All your SINS."

Donald Trump's Physician Insists He's in 'Excellent' Health

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's physician insists the president is in great health.

Though many critics have claimed Trump is declining with age, the 79-year-old's annual physical completed by his White House physician in April revealed the president was in "excellent cognitive and physical health." "President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function," his physician, Captain Sean Barbabella, said at the time.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was recently diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.