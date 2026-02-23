Donald Trump Dances Alone as Wife Melania Hides in the Distance During Mar-a-Lago Party: Watch
Feb. 23 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump danced with his favorite person — himself — at his Mar-a-Lago Valentine's Day party as his wife pretended not to know him.
"Trump appeared to show more love to the onstage band than his wife, Melania. He shimmied to the live band’s rendition of Lee Greenwood’s "God Bless the USA" while onlookers watched and laughed," The Daily Beast noted.
"The first lady, 55, was notably nowhere near the president; Trump stood alone as he danced," they added.
FLOTUS Stands Away From President During Valentine’s Day Party
The cringe moment was captured on video and shared immediately to X by a fawning fan who missed the memo of utter awkwardness.
"Trump busted out more dance moves as Melania stood off to the side and clapped,"The Daily Beast noted.
Melania Delivers Valentine’s Message to Troops Amid Awkward Optics
"To our great armed forces of the United States stationed all over the world, I have a nostalgia-filled message: Happy Valentine’s Day," a confused FLOTUS said in a small speech she gave after her husband finished dancing.
From Valentine’s Day Dance to Social Media Mockery
While Trump was cluelessly cutting it up on the dance floor, the White House X account’s Valentine’s Day post, which featured the president and first lady, was ratioed with memes referencing the president's past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
President Donald Trump Targets Bill Maher in Lengthy Truth Social Rant
He also took the day of love to post a lengthy, roughly 500-word message on Truth Social attacking comedian Bill Maher, who until polling recently revealed Trump's abject unpopularity, was seemingly an ally of the president's.
Trump described their 2025 White House dinner as a "total waste of time" and claimed Maher was "extremely nervous" during the meeting.