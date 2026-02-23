Donald Trump Dances Alone as Wife Melania Hides in the Distance During Mar-a-Lago Party: Watch

Donald Trump danced at a Valentine’s Day event as the first lady stood aside.

President Donald Trump danced with his favorite person — himself — at his Mar-a-Lago Valentine's Day party as his wife pretended not to know him.

"Trump appeared to show more love to the onstage band than his wife, Melania. He shimmied to the live band’s rendition of Lee Greenwood’s "God Bless the USA" while onlookers watched and laughed," The Daily Beast noted.

"The first lady, 55, was notably nowhere near the president; Trump stood alone as he danced," they added.