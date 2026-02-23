or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Dances Alone as Wife Melania Hides in the Distance During Mar-a-Lago Party: Watch

Split photo of Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump danced at a Valentine’s Day event as the first lady stood aside.

Profile Image

Feb. 23 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump danced with his favorite person — himself — at his Mar-a-Lago Valentine's Day party as his wife pretended not to know him.

"Trump appeared to show more love to the onstage band than his wife, Melania. He shimmied to the live band’s rendition of Lee Greenwood’s "God Bless the USA" while onlookers watched and laughed," The Daily Beast noted.

"The first lady, 55, was notably nowhere near the president; Trump stood alone as he danced," they added.

Article continues below advertisement

FLOTUS Stands Away From President During Valentine’s Day Party

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @johnnymaga/X

The cringe moment was captured on video and shared immediately to X by a fawning fan who missed the memo of utter awkwardness.

"Trump busted out more dance moves as Melania stood off to the side and clapped,"The Daily Beast noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Delivers Valentine’s Message to Troops Amid Awkward Optics

Image of the FLOTUS delivered a Valentine's Day message to U.S. armed forces after her husband finished dancing.
Source: MEGA

The FLOTUS delivered a Valentine's Day message to U.S. armed forces after her husband finished dancing.

"To our great armed forces of the United States stationed all over the world, I have a nostalgia-filled message: Happy Valentine’s Day," a confused FLOTUS said in a small speech she gave after her husband finished dancing.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

From Valentine’s Day Dance to Social Media Mockery

Image of The White House X account’s Valentine’s Day post, featuring the president and first lady, was flooded with mockery.
Source: MEGA

The White House X account’s Valentine’s Day post, featuring the president and first lady, was flooded with mockery.

While Trump was cluelessly cutting it up on the dance floor, the White House X account’s Valentine’s Day post, which featured the president and first lady, was ratioed with memes referencing the president's past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

President Donald Trump Targets Bill Maher in Lengthy Truth Social Rant

Image of President Donald Trump Targets Bill Maher in Lengthy Truth Social Rant.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump slams Bill Maher in 500-word rant on Truth Social.

He also took the day of love to post a lengthy, roughly 500-word message on Truth Social attacking comedian Bill Maher, who until polling recently revealed Trump's abject unpopularity, was seemingly an ally of the president's.

Trump described their 2025 White House dinner as a "total waste of time" and claimed Maher was "extremely nervous" during the meeting.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.