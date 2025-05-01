Bill Maher Blasts Donald Trump's 'Objectively Bad' First 100 Days in Office After Cordial White House Dinner

However, Maher is back to blasting Trump after the president’s first 100 days in office. In a publication from The Free Press, the critic unleashed on the political leader, calling him and his administration a “s---show.”

“I said after he won the election, I’m not going to pre-hate anything,” Maher stated. “But after 100 days, there are probably 100 things to legitimately hate, starting with disappearing people, the inefficiency of DOGE, ignoring the Supreme Court, killing people overseas with drastic aid cuts, firing the guy in charge of his election-integrity office because he won’t say 2020 was rigged, tariff-related market collapse, America no longer being seen as a safe place, the third-term talk, suing the media, Andrew Tate.”