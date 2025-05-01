Bill Maher Blasts Donald Trump's 'Objectively Bad' First 100 Days in Office After Cordial White House Dinner
Though Bill Maher — who recently joined the president for dinner — has been praising Donald Trump as of late, he's not too pleased with the way things are going in the political world right now.
However, Maher is back to blasting Trump after the president’s first 100 days in office. In a publication from The Free Press, the critic unleashed on the political leader, calling him and his administration a “s---show.”
“I said after he won the election, I’m not going to pre-hate anything,” Maher stated. “But after 100 days, there are probably 100 things to legitimately hate, starting with disappearing people, the inefficiency of DOGE, ignoring the Supreme Court, killing people overseas with drastic aid cuts, firing the guy in charge of his election-integrity office because he won’t say 2020 was rigged, tariff-related market collapse, America no longer being seen as a safe place, the third-term talk, suing the media, Andrew Tate.”
Maher concluded, “I mean, I could just keep going. And I want to emphasize: None of my disapproval for any of this comes from reflexive Republican opposition. On all these issues, it’s just objectively bad. And they know that, too.”
Maher’s criticism might appear shocking after he showered Trump with compliments following their White House dinner.
In April, the critic spoke with Chris Cuomo on the “Club Random” podcast, where he called the U.S. leader “one of the most effective politicians.” Adding, “You know, he has those moments that no other politician has. And the Democrats have to find that guy. But let’s be real — they’ve been searching for years, and they’re still coming up empty.”
Maher went as far as saying that he should have been referred to as “a hero” for meeting with the controversial president. He even dragged the Democratic Party for not stepping up the way he did to get much-needed answers from the Republican leader.
“You have to try!” the critic exclaimed on the “2 Angry Men” podcast in April. “As opposed to what? Not engaging? The Democrats, you lost everything; you have no power; you have nothing. And we’re slowly becoming much more of a monarchy, but you don’t want to talk to the king?”