or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > lara trump
OK LogoPolitics

Lara Trump Says 'Very Cool' Nephew Barron 'Deserves Some Serious Credit' for Donald Trump Winning 2024 Election

lara trump says very cool son barron deserves some serious credit for donald trump winning election pp
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump praised Barron Trump for helping his father, Donald Trump, win the 2024 election.

By:

Nov. 13 2024, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Lara Trump is a big fan of Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron!

During her appearance on the "Autism Capital" podcast, the wife of Eric Trump, shared more details about Barron, 18, calling him a "very cool" person.

Article continues below advertisement
lara trump says very cool son barron deserves some serious credit for donald trump winning election
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump is married to Eric Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

“He's like the sleeper. He's kind of stayed out of the spotlight intentionally," she revealed.

Lara, 42, then spoke about Barron's height compared to other members of the Trump family. “And then I saw like a clip of all of us walking on the stage that night. I was like God! Barron makes us all look so little, which is okay with me because I am 5'11''. I don't mind taking a little bit off," she said of victory night.

Article continues below advertisement
lara trump says very cool son barron deserves some serious credit for donald trump winning election
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump apparently helps his father, Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Lara then praised Barron for working on his father's campaign.

"There have been many times I've been traveling during the campaign with my father-in-law in the car, going to places, and Barron would call, and he'll say, ‘Dad, I have an idea as to how you can get more votes,'" she dished.

MORE ON:
lara trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
charlamagne tha god laughs in lara trumps face after she claims her father in law donald trump is not racist
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump worked on Donald Trump's 2024 campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Barron is supposedly the brains behind a lot of Donald's speaking engagements.

"Barron has been very involved in selecting or recommending, I should say, a number of the podcasts that we should do," the former president's senior advisor, Jason Miller, told Politico’s "Playbook Deep Dive" podcast.

"I got to tell you, hats off to the young man," he added. "Every single recommendation he’s had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that’s broken the internet. He’s done a great job."

Article continues below advertisement
lara trump says very cool son barron deserves some serious credit for donald trump winning election
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump won the 2042 election.

Barron graduated from high school in May and started his freshman year at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

His mother, Melania, said he's been "enjoying his college days" and hopes he will have a "great experience" despite his life being "very different than any other 18, 19-year-old child."

She also added that she doesn't consider herself an "empty-nester" since he's still at home in the Big Apple.

"It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that," she added. "I'm very proud of what he grew up to [be]. His strength. His intelligence. His knowledge, his kindness. It's admirable."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.