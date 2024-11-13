Lara Trump Says 'Very Cool' Nephew Barron 'Deserves Some Serious Credit' for Donald Trump Winning 2024 Election

Barron graduated from high school in May and started his freshman year at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

His mother, Melania, said he's been "enjoying his college days" and hopes he will have a "great experience" despite his life being "very different than any other 18, 19-year-old child."

She also added that she doesn't consider herself an "empty-nester" since he's still at home in the Big Apple.

"It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that," she added. "I'm very proud of what he grew up to [be]. His strength. His intelligence. His knowledge, his kindness. It's admirable."