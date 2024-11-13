Lara Trump Says 'Very Cool' Nephew Barron 'Deserves Some Serious Credit' for Donald Trump Winning 2024 Election
Lara Trump is a big fan of Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron!
During her appearance on the "Autism Capital" podcast, the wife of Eric Trump, shared more details about Barron, 18, calling him a "very cool" person.
“He's like the sleeper. He's kind of stayed out of the spotlight intentionally," she revealed.
Lara, 42, then spoke about Barron's height compared to other members of the Trump family. “And then I saw like a clip of all of us walking on the stage that night. I was like God! Barron makes us all look so little, which is okay with me because I am 5'11''. I don't mind taking a little bit off," she said of victory night.
Lara then praised Barron for working on his father's campaign.
"There have been many times I've been traveling during the campaign with my father-in-law in the car, going to places, and Barron would call, and he'll say, ‘Dad, I have an idea as to how you can get more votes,'" she dished.
As OK! previously reported, Barron is supposedly the brains behind a lot of Donald's speaking engagements.
"Barron has been very involved in selecting or recommending, I should say, a number of the podcasts that we should do," the former president's senior advisor, Jason Miller, told Politico’s "Playbook Deep Dive" podcast.
"I got to tell you, hats off to the young man," he added. "Every single recommendation he’s had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that’s broken the internet. He’s done a great job."
Barron graduated from high school in May and started his freshman year at New York University’s Stern School of Business.
His mother, Melania, said he's been "enjoying his college days" and hopes he will have a "great experience" despite his life being "very different than any other 18, 19-year-old child."
She also added that she doesn't consider herself an "empty-nester" since he's still at home in the Big Apple.
"It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that," she added. "I'm very proud of what he grew up to [be]. His strength. His intelligence. His knowledge, his kindness. It's admirable."