Donald Trump Is 'a Danger to the Republic,' Former Army General Warns: 'Entirely Unqualified to Be Commander-in-Chief'

McCaffrey isn't the first person to sound the alarm when it comes to Trump. William Cohen, a Republican former senator for Maine, expressed concern about Trump potentially winning over voters.

“I think we have a lot to fear with a possible reelection or election of Donald Trump,” he told CNN’s John Berman.

“Donald Trump is the Founding Fathers’ worst nightmare,” Cohen added, declaring Trump as someone “who has no moral character, has no general understanding of the rule of law or respect for the rule of law.”