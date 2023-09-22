Donald Trump Is 'a Danger to the Republic,' Former Army General Warns: 'Entirely Unqualified to Be Commander-in-Chief'
Retired Four Star General Barry McCaffrey is worried what's to come if Donald Trump takes over the White House for the second time.
While speaking on MSNBC, McCaffrey warned the guests of that chaos that could ensue if the 77-year-old is president again.
"The next time around, if you decapitate the institutions — the FBI, the CIA, Homeland Security and put loyalists without a sense of respect fo the law in there, we could be in trouble. There's always an assumption — that couldn't happen here. The 1930s Germany was a civilized nation that descended into autocracy, so we better worry about it. Trump is a leading contender, and this is not a political statement — he's entirely unqualified to be the commander-in-chief. He's a danger to the republic and that's where we stand," he said.
McCaffrey isn't the first person to sound the alarm when it comes to Trump. William Cohen, a Republican former senator for Maine, expressed concern about Trump potentially winning over voters.
“I think we have a lot to fear with a possible reelection or election of Donald Trump,” he told CNN’s John Berman.
“Donald Trump is the Founding Fathers’ worst nightmare,” Cohen added, declaring Trump as someone “who has no moral character, has no general understanding of the rule of law or respect for the rule of law.”
Cohen's comments were in response to a profile of outgoing Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley in which he told friends that if Trump returned to the Oval Office, he’d “start throwing people in jail, and I’d be at the top of the list.”
“I think he will do what he says,” Cohen said about the statement. “He has no respect for the rule of law. He does not believe the law applies to him and anything he might do.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump is known for being unhinged — especially when it comes to his rants on social media.
When his mental incompetence was challenged in a recent poll, he took to Truth Social to share his thoughts.
“In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality,” he fumed. “Where did that come from? A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT.”
“Now that the Globalists at Fox & the WSJ have failed to push their 3rd tier candidate to success, they do this. Well, I hereby challenge Rupert Murdoch & Sons, Biden, WSJ heads, to acuity tests!” he added.
Trump also claimed he would be the one to set up the potential competition.
“I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one. Nobody will come even close to me,” the former president continued. “We can also throw some physical activity into it. I just won the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players. To do so you need strength, accuracy, touch and, above all, mental toughness. Ask Bret Baier (Fox), a very good golfer. The Wall Street Journal & Fox are damaged goods after their failed DeSanctimonious push & stupid $780,000,000 ‘settlement.’ MORONS!!!”