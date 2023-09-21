'100 Percent Ego': Donald Trump Shares Scathing Fox News Clip Dragging Howard Stern
Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Thursday, September 21, to share a Fox & Friends First clip criticizing radio host Howard Stern for his opinions regarding the embattled former POTUS.
"Donald Trump’s media omnipotence broke Howard Stern. This is very important," Fox News host Jimmy Failla said in the video. "Trump used to be on Stern’s show every week. They were friends. So this idea that Trump was the worst guy who ever walked the face of the earth, why were you hanging out with him?"
Failla also compared Trump and Stern, noting that they had a "similar act" as they were both known for being "crass and vulgar."
"He really did resonate with the little guy," he added. "And he rode that mentality all the way to the White House."
"It killed Howard because he was the king of all media. He had that super ego of like, ‘I’m the most important person to ever open their mouth in front of a microphone,'" Failla continued. "And suddenly Trump turned Howard from the king of all media into the Prince Harry of all media. Nobody cared. Its 100% ego."
Failla also pointed out that many things that Stern has done and talked about in the past have been "anti-woke."
"When you talk about objectifying women, when you talk about wearing blackface in your sketches, that his political proclamations are the end result of a hostage situation," he rattled off. "He openly takes them every day because he knows that crowd would cancel him in a second for all of the things he did."
Stern has been a fierce critic of the embattled ex-prez on his SiriusXM show. As OK! previously reported, the radio personality mocked Trump for openly bashing E. Jean Carroll throughout her defamation and sexual assault case against him.
"Trump’s got lawyers and the lawyers probably said, ‘Hey Trump, just answer the f------- question. Don’t elaborate. Yes or no answers," the 69-year-old said in a May installment of The Howard Stern Show. "I mean, he wants to be perceived as a smart guy. He f----- up that deposition so bad."
"I’m a lawyer, I’m like, I just told him to shut his f------ mouth. I just had a conversation with the guy," Stern said. "I mean, what is he doing? The f--- is he doing?"
Stern has also accused Trump of "despising" his own voters, implying that the 77-year-old prefers the rich and famous to average people.
"He'd be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience," he said in a 2020 show. "One thing Donald loves is celebrities, he loves the famous. He loves it. He loves to be in the mix."