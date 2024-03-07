Donald Trump Is a Dangerous 'Psycho' Causing the GOP to 'Eat Itself' Losing Voters, George Conway Declares
Kellyanne Conway's husband, George Conway, appeared on a panel on MSNBC where he called Donald Trump a psycho driving voters away from the GOP.
With the North Carolina Republican party voting Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to be their gubernatorial nominee, a candidate who has denied the Holocaust and waxed nostalgic for the era when women couldn't vote, many on the MSNBC panel worry this is the new norm of GOP candidates.
"The problem for Donald Trump, George, is Donald Trump picked a lot of these candidates before," said anchor Joy Reid. "You could say in Arizona, Pennsylvania, you know, you name it, Dr. Oz. They just lost and lost and lost, whether running for senate or governor. They run statewide. When you get out of just the MAGA base, generally people don't want them. Now they're doing it in again in North Carolina."
"That's right," agreed Conway. "He created demand for more of these people."
"He created the demand for the Kari Lakes of the world and Lauren Boebert, for Marjorie Taylor Greene and for this guy in North Carolina now," Conway explained.
"And then, you know, the conservative media absolutely juices that up. And what you've got is you've got smaller Republican, hardcore base that is becoming more and more isolated from reality and less and less capable of attracting the voters that one needs to win a general, national election," he continued. "And we saw those two voters that we — that you showed, the two female North Carolina Nikki Haley voters."
"I mean, the point I was making before that break was that those — they may not show up for Donald Trump," Conway continued. "They're not going to be enthused about Donald Trump. Even if they say they can't vote for Biden ... and that's the thing."
"There's going to be a huge turnout difference and a large number of people who are going to flip because there are going to be a lot of Republicans out this fall saying, Trump is dangerous, Trump is a psycho."
Conway has been an outspoken critic of his wife's former boss.
As OK! previously reported, he claimed that Trump might declare bankruptcy to postpone paying $355 million plus interest in penalties imposed by Judge Arthur Engoron in the New York civil fraud verdict.
The anti-Trump political commentator said that "the odds of this happening are fairly high."