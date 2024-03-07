Donald Trump Is a Dangerous 'Psycho' Causing the GOP to 'Eat Itself' Losing Voters, George Conway Declares

With the North Carolina Republican party voting Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to be their gubernatorial nominee, a candidate who has denied the Holocaust and waxed nostalgic for the era when women couldn't vote, many on the MSNBC panel worry this is the new norm of GOP candidates.

"The problem for Donald Trump, George, is Donald Trump picked a lot of these candidates before," said anchor Joy Reid. "You could say in Arizona, Pennsylvania, you know, you name it, Dr. Oz. They just lost and lost and lost, whether running for senate or governor. They run statewide. When you get out of just the MAGA base, generally people don't want them. Now they're doing it in again in North Carolina."

"That's right," agreed Conway. "He created demand for more of these people."