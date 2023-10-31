'It's Crashing Down': Donald Trump Will Have to 'Liquidate Everything — Including Places Like Mar-a-Lago,' George Conway Predicts
George Conway, who was previously married to Kellyanne Conway, made an eerie prediction about what will happen to Donald Trump's assets after his civil fraud case wraps up.
While speaking on the Monday, October 30, episode of Inside with Jen Psaki on MSNBC, George commented on how the former president could lose the ability to conduct business in New York — and what his next steps might look like if it were to occur.
"He’s already been found to have committed fraud, that his books and records, that his statements of financial condition are false. And the judge has already ruled that there was no triable issue of fact on whether or not they were false, and as a result, the judge ordered that Trump and the Trump Organization the ability to do business in the state of New York should be invalidated," he said.
"And that puts him out of business, which means he’s gonna have to liquidate everything – including places like Mar-a-Lago, which are owned by New York LLCs. But then the question of how much of the proceeds of those sales, when he has to be put out of business go to the state of New York. And that’s what this is about," he continued.
“Let’s go back to what could potentially happen here,” Psaki said. “When you just said Mar-a-Lago could be liquidated, I think people might be like, ‘Wait, what, because isn’t he rich?’ So, he’s already been convicted of fraud here, but the total size of this, it sounds like your view, your belief, is that he could have to sell a lot of his assets, that he doesn’t have liquid funding to have to pay this?” the host replied.
George then said Donald will not be allowed to operate a business in New York if the judge's decision is upheld.
Donald's mental health has also been called into question, which is also something George touched upon during his interview.
“Well, you can see it,” George replied to how the businessman has been acting as of late. “He’s making mistakes. He’s babbling incoherently even more than usual, This is striking… He was the mogul, he was the mogul with The Apprentice, and he’s been that in New York for 50 years. And now it’s coming crashing down.”
As OK! previously reported, that same day, George weighed in on Donald's criminal indictments and trials, which have continued to make headlines.
"This puts him out of business. This case is putting him out of business and that’s his essence. I think that he’s terrified that, you know, he’s not going to have the Trump Tower, and he’s not going to have all the things that he has bragged about for decades, for six decades. That’s going to be gone, and he won’t be able to run a business, and the question is how much money is he going to be allowed to keep from that? And that to him is striking at the core of Donald Trump?" George said of Donald's civil fraud trial on Morning Joe.
New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges that Donald overstated his wealth on financial statements given to banks, insurers and others to help secure loans and deals over the years, and now the businessman's eldest children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, are set to testify on November 1.