Donald Trump's Daughter Tiffany Shares First Glimpse of Newborn Baby

tiffany trump baby alexander first photo
Source: MEGA

Tiffany Trump introduced her newborn son, Alexander Trump Boulos, in a sweet Instagram post.

By:

July 4 2025, Published 9:34 a.m. ET

Tiffany Trump just gave the world a first look at her baby boy!

The 30-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump and wife of businessman Michael Boulos posted a sweet photo to Instagram, proudly cradling their newborn son. Dressed in a soft white outfit, Tiffany held the wide-eyed baby on her shoulder, looking every bit the glowing new mom.

tiffany trump shares baby news on instagram
Source: @tiffanytrump/Instagram

Tiffany Trump shared the first batch of baby photos on Instagram.

In another heartwarming shot, the couple, who got married in 2022, sat on a sofa wearing matching white ensembles. Michael held the baby in his arms while Tiffany was all smiles beside him.

“The love of our lives, ATB 🧸,” she captioned the post, which means Alexander Trump Boulos.

Source: @tiffanytrump/Instagram
Fans quickly flooded the comments section with sweet notes.

“What an absolute angel 🥹🥹🥹,” one follower gushed.

“He is absolutely precious 😍😍😍,” another wrote.

“God bless you, little guy 🙏,” said a third.

“Congratulations ❤️,” added another.

Even Tiffany’s mom, Marla Maples, couldn’t help but jump in, writing, “GramMar Mar loves you all so much 😍🙌😍.”

trump family welcomes new grandchild
Source: MEGA

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos named their son Alexander Trump Boulos.

Tiffany is the only child of Donald and his second wife, Marla, who were married from 1993 to 1999. Donald announced his daughter's pregnancy last October during a speech in Detroit, sharing the happy news with the crowd.

"She's going to have a baby. So that's nice," he said, proudly acknowledging Tiffany and Michael’s growing family. "And she's an exceptional young woman."

"He happens to be the father of Tiffany's husband, Michael, who's a very exceptional young guy," Donald added.

donald trump th grandchild born
Source: @tiffanytrump/Instagram

Tiffany Trump celebrated the baby’s arrival with a Peter Rabbit-themed shower in April.

Little Alexander is Donald's 11th grandchild.

Before the baby's arrival, the couple threw an elegant baby shower in April with a Peter Rabbit theme. Tiffany wore a light blue dress, subtly revealing the baby's s--.

“Such a special day celebrating our very soon-to-be son! 🩵 1 month to go!” she wrote alongside pictures from the sun-drenched outdoor bash.

She also gave a shout-out to her sister, Ivanka, for pulling the whole thing together, writing, "Thank you to my big sis @ivankatrump for planning the most beautiful baby shower, we love you! 🐇🥕🤍"

donald trump marla maples
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump now has 11 grandchildren.

On May 15, Tiffany and Michael introduced their little one with a black-and-white photo of the baby’s tiny foot.

“Welcome to the world, our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos,” she wrote. “We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025 🩵👶🏻🩵”

Marla chimed in again, writing, "No greater joy in the world🩵✨ Michael and Tiffany this Gran Mar Mar loves you all so much!! You rocked it, my girl!"

