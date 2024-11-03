Donald Trump Declares He 'Shouldn't Have Left' the White House in 2020 Despite Losing the Election to President Joe Biden: Watch

"I shouldn’t have left. I mean honestly," he said of departing the White House in January 2021: “We did so great. So now every polling booth has hundreds of lawyers standing there. It's all about the lawyers. Nobody should have that."

Social media users could not believe the audacity of the statement, with one X, formerly known as Twitter, user writing, "It's... What happens when you're fired, Don. You're asked to leave the premises."

"And this is why Trump is a threat to democracy," a second pointed out.