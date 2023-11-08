'Take Him at His Word': Hillary Clinton Compares Donald Trump to Hitler as She Warns Against Electing Him for a Second Term
Hillary Clinton gave a stern warning regarding the dangers of electing Donald Trump for a second term.
During the Wednesday, November 8, installment of The View, co-host Sunny Hostin remarked that Clinton's loss to Trump in 2016 "will go down in history as one of the most pivotal times in our country," noting that the U.S. is still "reeling" from the "deep divisions" that were sowed during his stint as president.
"So, what in your view, would happen if he were to be reelected?" Hostin asked?
"Oh, I can’t even, I can’t even think that because I think it would be the end of our country as we know it. And I don’t say that lightly," the former Secretary of State replied.
"You know, I hated losing, and I especially hated losing to him because I had seen so many warning signals during the campaign," she added. "But I immediately said, look, we have to give him a chance. We’ve got to support, you know, the president we have. And I meant it. And I tried really hard."
Clinton said that everything went downhill after his inauguration, citing Trump's rampant accusations and "making up facts." She also claimed that the 77-year-old is "even worse now, because he was somewhat restrained" during his first term.
"If he were ever near the Oval Office again, [he'd] find people who have no principles, no conscience, who are totally tied, you know, to his fortunes literally, and therefore would do whatever he said," she explained. "So the the wreckage is almost unimaginable."
- Hillary Clinton Insists Donald Trump Is Similar to a 'Cult Leader': 'You Have to Think of Him Not as a Former President'
- Donald Trump Declares He Won't Have Any Choice But to 'Lock People Up' If He Wins the 2024 Election
- Hillary Clinton Doesn't Believe Rival Donald Trump Can Win 2024 Election: 'He's Only Gotten Worse'
"You know, when I was secretary of state, I used to talk about one and done," Clinton continued. "And what I meant by that is that people would get legitimately elected, and then they would try to do away with elections and do away with opposition and do away with a free press."
"And you could see it in countries where, well, Hitler was duly elected!" she pointed out. "And so all of a sudden, somebody with those tendencies, so dictatorial authoritarian tendencies would be like, 'Oh, okay, we’re going to shut this down. We’re going to throw these people in jail.'"
"They didn’t usually telegraph that," she added. "Trump is telling us what he intends to do!"
Clinton warned others to "take him at his word."
"The man means to throw people in jail who disagree with him, shut down legitimate press outlets, do what he can to literally undermine the rule of law and our country’s values," she concluded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Trump admitted that he would "lock people up" if he wins the 2024 election during an August interview with Glenn Beck.
"Uh, the answer is you have no choice because they’re doing it to us," the embattled ex-prez told the radio host. "I always had such great respect for the office of the president ... I never hit [Joe] Biden as hard as I could have."