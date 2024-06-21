Geraldo Rivera Called Ex-Pal Donald Trump 'Three or Four Times' After Ex-Prez Lost 2020 Election: 'I Wanted to Console Him'

The audio recording is part of a conversation between Trump and Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh, featured in the upcoming book "Apprentice in Wonderland."

During the conversation, Setoodeh asked Trump about his relationship with Rivera.

While discussing the past, Trump corrected himself quickly after mentioning his defeat in the election. He stated, "He is — after I lost the election — I won the election, but when they said we lost, he called me up three or four times."