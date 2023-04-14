Donald Trump Mocks 'Pudding Fingers' Ron DeSantis In Puzzling MAGA Ad: 'Get This Man A Spoon'

"Tell Ron DeSantis to keep his pudding fingers off our money," the narrator remarked later in the video. "Oh, and somebody get this man a spoon."

Critics poked fun at the odd ad in the comments section, with one calling it "pathetic," while another puzzled user asked, "what is this??" punctuated the tweet with a crying emoji.

"Let's be real," a third wrote. "Until Trump has his own pudding brand, do we actually know where HE stands on it?!"