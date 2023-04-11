Donald Trump Strongly Discourages Rival Ron DeSantis From Running For President: He's 'Not Doing Well Against Me In The Polls'

Donald Trump is adamant that Ron DeSantis cannot become president one day.

“Ron DeSantis is a young man who is not doing well against me in the polls, to put it mildly,” Trump, 76, wrote on Truth Social. “I believe that if he decides to run for President, which will only hurt and somewhat divide the Republican Party, he will lose the cherished and massive MAGA vote, and never be able to successfully run for office again.”

“If he remains Governor, which is what Florida voters assumed, it would be a whole different story….JUST SAYIN’ – But who knows?” he added.