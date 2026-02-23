Donald Trump Deemed 'Not Well' After Viral Clip Shows President Bizarrely Walking Out of Event: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's mental fitness continues to come under fire as he approaches the big 8-0. The aging president was seen walking out of a White House event before it ended on Monday, February 23. In a clip of the moment, he was captured getting up and momentarily clutching the podium before leaving as guests remained in their seats. While he briefly thanked the attendees before trudging out of the room, he appeared lethargic and somewhat out of it.

BREAKING: A clip is going viral from this morning of Donald Trump wandering away toward the end of the event at the White House. He cutches the podium for support and oddly walks toward a locked door as everyone awkwardly remains seated.



Donald Trump is not well. pic.twitter.com/pOwyg4IwfG — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 23, 2026 Source: @CalltoActivism/x Donald Trump seemed out of it during an event at the White House on Monday, February 23.

Donald Trump Appeared to Be Dozing Off Again

Source: mega The POTUS appeared to be 'blinking' during another moment.

At one point during the event, Trump was caught with his eyes closed again, seemingly trying not to fall asleep as he stood up. The POTUS, who turns 80 on June 14, has repeatedly been accused of dozing off during events and meetings since taking office for the second time last year. However, he's denied ever sleeping on the job, claiming instead that photographers have simply captured him mid-blink. "I'll just close. It's very relaxing to me," he said of shutting his eyes. "Sometimes they'll take a picture of me blinking, blinking and they'll catch me with the blink."

'That Looked Really Off'

Source: mega 'Definitely not normal behavior for a public appearance,' one person on social media wrote.

Responding to the video of him abruptly exiting the event on Monday, one person wrote on X, "Yeah… that looked really off. Hope he’s actually okay — definitely not normal behavior for a public appearance." "That clip is really concerning. It looks like he was unsteady and struggling just to move safely. Hope he gets the care he needs — this doesn’t look normal at all," another user commented. A third chimed in, "He looks old, tired and defeated," while another added that the politician seemed "not well."

Donald Trump Covered His Bruised Hand With Makeup

Source: mega Donald Trump covered up his bruised hand with makeup again.

Trump's right hand was also notably slathered in makeup again to hide bruising, which he attributed to his daily aspirin intake. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the bruising in a July 2025 statement, explaining, "This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."

