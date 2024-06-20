'He's Having Fun!': Donald Trump Defended By Fox News Host After He Calls Fictional Serial Killer Hannibal Lecter a 'Wonderful Man'
Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade was ridiculed for his blatant attempt to brush questions about former President Donald Trump's cognitive health under the rug after his recent comments regarding the fictional serial killer cannibal Hannibal Lecter.
Kilmeade went on a wild rant, trying his best to brush off Trump's recent comments.
"Trump is kidding around. He’s having fun. He’s talking about Hannibal Lecter," he said. "He’s looking in the audience. He’s playing around, and people are going, 'Trump is losing it.' No! He’s having fun!"
A clip of the Fox & Friends co-host's comments went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several users lambasted the conservative talking head.
One user shared the clip in a post that read, "I'm not sure how talking about a fictional cannibalistic serial killer is fun, but when you have less than two brain cells left, I guess anything could be fun."
Another person commented, "Repeatedly referencing a vicious, cannibalistic serial killer widely regarded as the greatest villain in cinema history: fun, fun, fun! Bring the kids!"
A third user joked, "I'm honestly wondering if Trump actually believes that Hannibal Lector was a real person that he views admirably."
During recent campaign rallies in New Jersey, Trump brought up the main character of the Silence of the Lambs franchise in a positive light, referring to Hannibal Lecter as a "wonderful person."
“They’re emptying out their mental institutions into the United States, our beautiful country,” Trump told rallygoers in New Jersey. “And now the prison populations all over the world are down. They don’t want to report that the mental institution population is down because they’re taking people from insane asylums and from mental institutions. You know what the difference is, right? An insane asylum is a mental institution on steroids.”
“Silence of the Lambs. Has anyone ever seen The Silence of the Lambs? The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner. Remember the last scene? 'Excuse me. I’m about to have a friend for dinner,' as this poor doctor walked by. ‘I’m about to have a friend for dinner.’ But Hannibal Lecter. Congratulations. The late, great Hannibal Lecter," he continued.
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 77, seemed to have trouble getting out some words during his New Jersey speech.
"All done by Biden. Carried out by [inaudible], all being done by him. Carried out by radical Democrats..." he told the crowd in a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, however, most people couldn't understand the point he was trying to get across.