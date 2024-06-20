'He's Having Fun!': Donald Trump Defended By Fox News Host After He Calls Fictional Serial Killer Hannibal Lecter a 'Wonderful Man'

During recent campaign rallies in New Jersey, Trump brought up the main character of the Silence of the Lambs franchise in a positive light, referring to Hannibal Lecter as a "wonderful person."

“They’re emptying out their mental institutions into the United States, our beautiful country,” Trump told rallygoers in New Jersey. “And now the prison populations all over the world are down. They don’t want to report that the mental institution population is down because they’re taking people from insane asylums and from mental institutions. You know what the difference is, right? An insane asylum is a mental institution on steroids.”

“Silence of the Lambs. Has anyone ever seen The Silence of the Lambs? The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner. Remember the last scene? 'Excuse me. I’m about to have a friend for dinner,' as this poor doctor walked by. ‘I’m about to have a friend for dinner.’ But Hannibal Lecter. Congratulations. The late, great Hannibal Lecter," he continued.

