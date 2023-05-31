Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade Calls Donald Trump 'Insane' for Attacking Kayleigh McEnany in Latest Rant

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade fired shots at Donald Trump after he fumed about his former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany favoring Ron DeSantis in the latest polls.

“Three shots at common weaknesses of the president,” Kilmeade said. “They see you make things up. They say he’s he flies off the handle. For example, attacking Kayleigh McEnany is insane. She was one of the best press secretaries ever. Dana Perino, as Ari Fleischer watching to say she was fantastic, but she’s an analyst now. She doesn’t work for any campaign.”