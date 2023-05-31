Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade Calls Donald Trump 'Insane' for Attacking Kayleigh McEnany in Latest Rant
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade fired shots at Donald Trump after he fumed about his former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany favoring Ron DeSantis in the latest polls.
“Three shots at common weaknesses of the president,” Kilmeade said. “They see you make things up. They say he’s he flies off the handle. For example, attacking Kayleigh McEnany is insane. She was one of the best press secretaries ever. Dana Perino, as Ari Fleischer watching to say she was fantastic, but she’s an analyst now. She doesn’t work for any campaign.”
Other conservatives weighed in, explaining that Trump shouldn't go after McEnany since she previously defended him in the past.
“This is pathetic. I don’t care who you are. This is unacceptable and unhinged,” Blaze TV host Chad Prather said. “[McEnany] took bullets for this man. We have a guy in the White House destroying the country and you go after her?!?!? It’s becoming an absolute joke.”
Meanwhile, former Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis wrote on social media, “I will simply leave this here for when people ask why I and *many* others didn’t return for 2024.”
As OK! previously reported, the 76-year-old went on a rant via Truth Social, claiming the blonde beauty is lying about the results.
“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews,” Trump wrote, misspelling the term "milquetoast." “I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34.”
“She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll,” he continued. “The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”
Earlier this month, Trump fumed at McEnany for seemingly taking DeSantis' side as he and the Florida governor run for president.
Trump reshared a post from McEnany on his Truth Social platform, writing, “I guess Kayleigh is no longer speaking so favorably about DeSanctimonious now that his Polls are shot!”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The political commentator's original post was about an interview Trump gave about former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was fired on April 24.
"Trump excels when he talks policy, emphasizes his experience, and reminds Americans how safe our country was on his watch," McEnany said.