OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade Calls Donald Trump 'Insane' for Attacking Kayleigh McEnany in Latest Rant

brian donald kayleigh pp
Source: mega
By:

May 31 2023, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade fired shots at Donald Trump after he fumed about his former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany favoring Ron DeSantis in the latest polls.

“Three shots at common weaknesses of the president,” Kilmeade said. “They see you make things up. They say he’s he flies off the handle. For example, attacking Kayleigh McEnany is insane. She was one of the best press secretaries ever. Dana Perino, as Ari Fleischer watching to say she was fantastic, but she’s an analyst now. She doesn’t work for any campaign.”

Article continues below advertisement
briankimade
Source: mega

Other conservatives weighed in, explaining that Trump shouldn't go after McEnany since she previously defended him in the past.

“This is pathetic. I don’t care who you are. This is unacceptable and unhinged,” Blaze TV host Chad Prather said. “[McEnany] took bullets for this man. We have a guy in the White House destroying the country and you go after her?!?!? It’s becoming an absolute joke.”

Meanwhile, former Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis wrote on social media, “I will simply leave this here for when people ask why I and *many* others didn’t return for 2024.”

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the 76-year-old went on a rant via Truth Social, claiming the blonde beauty is lying about the results.

“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews,” Trump wrote, misspelling the term "milquetoast." “I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34.”

kayleigh
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

“She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll,” he continued. “The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Earlier this month, Trump fumed at McEnany for seemingly taking DeSantis' side as he and the Florida governor run for president.

Trump reshared a post from McEnany on his Truth Social platform, writing, “I guess Kayleigh is no longer speaking so favorably about DeSanctimonious now that his Polls are shot!”

Article continues below advertisement
donaldtrump
Source: mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The political commentator's original post was about an interview Trump gave about former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was fired on April 24.

"Trump excels when he talks policy, emphasizes his experience, and reminds Americans how safe our country was on his watch," McEnany said.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.