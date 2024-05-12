'His Brain Is Mashed Potatoes at This Point': Donald Trump Causes Concern as He Fumbles Over His Words During NJ Rally
Donald Trump couldn't seem to string a sentence together while speaking in Wildwood, N.J., on Saturday, May 11.
"All done by [Joe] Biden. Carried out by [inaudible], all being done by him. Carried out by radical Democrats..." he told the crowd in a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, however, most people couldn't understand the point he was trying to get across.
One person tried to decipher the inaudible word, stating, "Carry-dite-bye-raye-sigh-en," while another said, "Oh my god. Donald Trump can’t even get out a sentence and continues to stumble over his words. This man is not well. His rallies are quite painful to watch. He is clearly mentally declining."
A third person added, "More aphasia every day, as many mental health professionals have continually been pointing out. But hey, MSM, let’s talk about Robert Hur’s report some more," while a fourth person simply stated: "His brain is literally mashed potatoes at this point."
Elsewhere in his speech, Trump went off on a bizarre tangent about Hannibal Lecter, who is one of the most disturbed fictional serial killers in the film industry.
“They’re emptying out their mental institutions into the United States, our beautiful country,” Trump said. “And now the prison populations all over the world are down. They don’t want to report that the mental institution population is down because they’re taking people from insane asylums and from mental institutions. You know what the difference is, right? An insane asylum is a mental institution on steroids.”
“Silence of the Lambs. Has anyone ever seen The Silence of the Lambs? The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner. Remember the last scene? 'Excuse me. I’m about to have a friend for dinner,' as this poor doctor walked by. ‘I’m about to have a friend for dinner.’ But Hannibal Lecter. Congratulations. The late, great Hannibal Lecter," he continued.
Trump also made sure to insult President Biden, 81.
“You could take the 10 worst presidents in the history of our country, and add them up .. and they haven’t done the damage to our country that this total moron has done,” Trump, 77, said.
“He’s a fool, he’s not a smart man. He never was,” Trump added. “He was considered stupid. I talk about him differently now because now, the gloves are off. He’s a bad guy … he’s the worst president ever, of any country. The whole world is laughing at him, he’s a fool.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump has messed up a bunch of times in the past, and according to a top doctor, he believes he has dementia.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.
"If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," Dodes added.