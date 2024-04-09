Donald Trump Trolled for Being Caught With Coca-Cola and Ketchup Despite Fear of Being Poisoned: Photo
It looks like Donald Trump's healthy habits could be gone for good.
In a new photo, uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-president was seen at a table surrounded by shrimp, a few Coca-Cola cans and ketchup, and people couldn't help but comment on his diet.
One person wrote, "Keep on pouring that full sugar loaded Coke…" while another said, "It's a mystery why Donald Trump is not on the cover of Men's Health magazine! Surrounded by what looks to be several cans of Coke, mozzarella sticks or shrimp and marinara sauce, he's the epitome of healthy senior living. And some people are worried about Joe Biden keeling over?"
A third person added, "I see he's no longer drinking Diet Coke," while a fourth joked, "Must be serious... He broke out the regular Coke and what could be cocktail sauce (which I think throws stronger than regular ketchup)."
Meanwhile, others brought up how Trump, 77, is apparently fearful of the condiment.
"Always keep some ketchup nearby in case you need some to throw. Desperate times require it!" one person quipped, while another said: "He’s sitting on his a--, eating fried food, guzzling Cokes, and signing autographs. Ya, a real hard worker!"
As OK! previously reported, Cassidy Hutchinson, who used to work for the businessman, previously revealed how Trump would eat his food.
“He does have a very potent fear of being poisoned,” Hutchinson told Jimmy Kimmel in October 2023. "So he uses and prefers the small Heinz glass ketchup bottles because he likes to hear his valet — whoever is serving him his meal — he likes to hear the pop.”
“Sometimes it would happen once or twice a week, sometimes more. Sometimes there would be a week or so lull, but then there would be a bad news story. But it wasn’t just launching the food and the plates and the porcelain at the wall. Sometimes it was just flipping the table," she continued.
Trump's health has sparked concern, as it was previously reported that he would drink 12 Diet Cokes a day when he was in the White House.
Trump also loves McDonald's, and he even had it ordered when he was in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 back in October 2020. According to journalist Michael Wolff, Trump likes fast food because “nobody knows he's coming" to the place, where "the food is safely premade.”
Despite Trump constantly munching on unhealthy foods, he claimed his doctor said he's in great shape.
"I have been President Donald J. Trump’s personal physician since 2021. During this time, I have conducted several comprehensive examinations, the most recent being September 13, 2023, and have supervised specialist consultations along with ancillary testing for screening and preventative health maintenance," the letter, which was posted on Truth Social, began. "I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional. In addition, his most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, most likely secondary to weight reduction."