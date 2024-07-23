'He Didn't Know Me': Donald Trump Defends VP Pick J.D. Vance After His Spiteful Comments About the Ex-President Were Exposed

“We’ve always had a good chemistry,” Trump told Fox News host Jesse Watters in an interview that was taped on Saturday, July 20, and aired on Monday, July 22. “And originally J.D. was probably not for me, but he didn’t know me. And then when we got to know each other he liked me, maybe more than anybody liked me. And he would stick up for me, and he would fight for the worker as much as I fight for the worker.”

“We just had an automatic chemistry,” Trump continued. “And I actually endorsed him in Ohio, for the Senate. And he ended up winning against a very tough field. Very tough field.”