Donald Trump Blasts 'Delusional' GOP Opponent Mike Pence After He Bashed the Former President for His Involvement in January 6th Riots

"WOW, it's finally happened! Liddle' Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side. I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!)," the conservative politician penned about his former Vice President.

"Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was 'too honest.' He's delusional, and now he wants to show he's a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!" he added.