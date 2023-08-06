Donald Trump Blasts 'Delusional' GOP Opponent Mike Pence After He Bashed the Former President for His Involvement in January 6th Riots
Donald Trump fought back against GOP opponent Mike Pence!
On Saturday, August 5, the former president took to Truth Social to slander the 2024 presidential hopeful after he commented on Trump's indictment associated with the January 6th riots in D.C.
"WOW, it's finally happened! Liddle' Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side. I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!)," the conservative politician penned about his former Vice President.
"Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was 'too honest.' He's delusional, and now he wants to show he's a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!" he added.
Earlier this week, prior to the father-of-five's scathing rant, he was arraigned for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election he lost against Joe Biden. On the infamous day, Trump and his supporters placed blame on Pence for not stopping the certification of the election in Congress.
After the 77-year-old's arraignment, Pence attacked Trump, claiming he believed "crackpot lawyers" who tried to convince the former Governor of Indiana to lie about the election results.
As OK! Previously reported, this is not the first time in the last few days Trump has taken a dig at people he formally worked closely with.
At his Montgomery, Alabama rally on Friday, August 4, the ex reality TV star put the Republican party on blast.
"If you took the five worst presidents in the history of the United States and added them up, they would not have done near the destruction to our country as crooked Joe Biden and the Biden administration have done," he began, slamming his expected nemesis.
"[H]e shouldn't be allowed to be the president," he continued, before pointing his frustration with conservatives. "And the Republicans better get tough and they better get smart because most of them look like a bunch of weak jerks right now. And you got to get tough and smart and you have to fight fire with fire. You can't allow this to go on."