Marjorie Taylor Greene Insists Joe Biden's Presidency Is 'Unraveling'
Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't too concerned about Donald Trump receiving a third indictment — in fact, she thinks he's in a better position than President Joe Biden currently is.
The politician discussed the situation at hand during the Thursday, August 4, episode of Kudlow, claiming his legal troubles are all a farce to protect Biden.
"The whole reason why Biden has to arrest his top political opponent is not because President Trump is guilty of any crimes," she told Larry Kudlow. "It’s because Biden can’t beat Trump. And the American people want him back in there and the Department of Justice has been covering up Biden crimes."
Greene is referring to the investigation as to whether the POTUS accepted bribes while acting as VP and whether he was involved in his troubled son Hunter's shady business deals.
Kudlow pointed out that the testimony from Devon Archer — who claimed Joe sat in on more than 20 of Hunter's business calls — is causing his presidency to unravel.
"It’s unraveling before the American people," the Georgia native replied. "The American people are convinced."
"But as usual, Washington, which is disconnected from the American people, is the last group of people to get the message. But they don’t care about the American people," the far-right politician continued. "They put Americans last – to the point where regular people that live in my district feel like forgotten Americans because Washington doesn’t care about them."
"And what did Devon Archer say the business the Bidens were in? They're in the business of influence peddling," she stated.
"Look at what Devon Archer did — even though he's going to jail in totally unrelated charges — but you know what, if you committed a crime and you've done this type of deal with the Bidens, the truth will set you free," she declared. "And I hope that happens for him because we need more brave whistleblowers. We need more brave people to come in. And coming up in September, we are going to be seeing more people coming in and I can't wait for it."
