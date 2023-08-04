Donald Trump Accuses President Joe Biden of 'Haphazardly' Charging Him With 'Fake Crimes' to Keep Him From Winning the 2024 Election
Donald Trump took to social media on Friday, August 4, to yet again accuse President Joe Biden and his administration of orchestrating his recent string of criminal charges in order to interfere with the upcoming presidential election.
"Every one of these many Fake Charges filed against me by the Corrupt Biden DOJ could have been filed 2.5 years ago," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "But they waited and waited until I became dominant in the Polls, and then they filed them all, including locals, right in the middle of my Campaign."
"They want anybody but 'TRUMP,'" he insisted. "Not fair and perhaps, not legal. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!"
Trump repeated similar sentiments in a follow-up post shared the same day.
"Isn’t is TERRIBLE that a Political Opponent can haphazardly charge you with FAKE crimes in the middle of your campaign in order to interfere with your time & message, and there is nothing you can do to stop this travesty of 'justice,'" the embattled former POTUS ranted.
"They had 2.5 years to file, long before the campaign started," he added. "Another Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. Should not be allowed to happen!"
This comes after OK! reported Trump was allegedly furious while on his flight from Washington, D.C., after his third arraignment.
"Leaving that court appearance, he was definitely p----- off and he was also kind of raging on the plane," CNN correspondent Alayna Treene said. "And so even though publicly he still wants to sound defiant — you’ll hear him try to use that kind of rhetoric tonight — privately, he is very angry about this."
Trump arrived to his arraignment at E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse on Thursday, August 3, where he was formally charged with four counts connected to the events of January 6, 2021, and his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
The charges included conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.