'Delusional' Donald Trump Called Out for Falsely Claiming He is Polling Well Against Vice President Kamala Harris

During an interview with Fox News on the last night of the Democratic National Convention, Trump was asked how he would approach Harris' recent momentum, especially regarding the youth vote, the women vote and the black vote.

The ex-prez told the hosts, "She's not having success. I'm having success. I'm doing great with the Hispanic vote, I'm doing great with black men. I'm doing great with women, because women want safety, and they don't have safety when they have somebody allowing 20 million people into our country — many of them very dangerous people."