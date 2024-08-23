OK Magazine
'Delusional' Donald Trump Called Out for Falsely Claiming He is Polling Well Against Vice President Kamala Harris

Donald Trump falsely claimed he's polling better than Kamala Harris.

Aug. 23 2024, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

In an attempt to run damage control following the successful DNC, former President Donald Trump falsely claimed he was polling well against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump called into Fox News following Kamala Harris' nomination at the DNC.

During an interview with Fox News on the last night of the Democratic National Convention, Trump was asked how he would approach Harris' recent momentum, especially regarding the youth vote, the women vote and the black vote.

The ex-prez told the hosts, "She's not having success. I'm having success. I'm doing great with the Hispanic vote, I'm doing great with black men. I'm doing great with women, because women want safety, and they don't have safety when they have somebody allowing 20 million people into our country — many of them very dangerous people."

He continued his rant by bringing up poll numbers without citing a single source for his alleged success.

"We're doing well in the polls, we're leading in most of the polls," he claimed. "In the swing states, we're winning in almost every one of them."

Critics shared a clip of the interview in a post that called Trump "delusional" for making a comment that can be fact-checked.

According to polling augurate site Real Clear Politics, Trump is coming in 2 points behind Harris in an average of polls. According to a recent CBS News poll, the vice president sits at 49 percent while the former president trails her at 47 percent.

The only recent poll showing Trump with a 2-point lead is Rasmussen, which consistently polls several points in favor of Republicans compared to other polls of its ilk.

When it comes to swing states, the GOP nominee is leading in Nevada and North Carolina, but in every other battleground area, Harris has pulled ahead or at least tied Trump in recent weeks.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have been polling ahead of Donald Trump as their campaign has kicked off.

As OK! previously reported, Trump's former Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci, claimed his ex-boss "can't win" the 2024 presidential election against the Harris/Walz ticket.

"I predict he's gonna lose because he's getting boring," Scaramucci suggested. "He's getting old. He's getting tired."

"The electorate has changed since 2016. We've lost over 20 million baby boomers since 2016," he continued. "At the same time, Generation Z has come into the fold to the tune of 40 million. So that's been a big mixture of lower-aged voters into the mix. And they seem interested in politics."

Donald Trump was polling well against President Joe Biden but has been slipping ever since his opponent dropped out of the race.

According to Fox Sports’ Insights and Analytics team, Vice President Harris’ acceptance speech at the DNC drew 22 percent more viewers than Trump’s speech at the RNC a month earlier.

Michael Mulvihill shared via social media that Harris’ speech, which started at 10:30 pm and ran to 11:15, saw a 15.0, while Trump’s speech, which also started roughly at the same time but ran through midnight, pulled a 12.3.

Mulvihill referenced early Nielsen numbers, which are subject to slight change when final stats are released.

