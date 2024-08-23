'He Looks Like He's Melting': Donald Trump Ridiculed Over Unflattering Images From His Recent Visit to the Border
Former President Donald Trump looked like an old and strained mess when he visited the border as counter-programming for when Kamala Harris officially accepted the Democratic nomination for president.
A photo of Trump made the rounds on social media, showing the ex-prez giving a speech in front of the unfinished border wall with a weird look on his face. Several vocal critics pointed out how unhealthy he appeared under the warm Arizona sun, claiming he "looked like he was in a lot of pain."
One account shared the image on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post that read, "So…this is a very real, completely unaltered and unfiltered photo of him from earlier today."
Another X user commented, "This is what narcissistic injury looks like. In psychology, narcissistic injury, also known as narcissistic wound or wounded ego, is emotional trauma that overwhelms an individual's defense mechanisms and devastates their pride, body and self-worth."
A third person asked, "Who thought it would be a good idea to put Trump in a middle of the day presser in the Arizona desert with 120 degrees temps? He looks like he's melting."
During his visit to the border, the former president painted a violent picture of illegal immigration, using Cochise County as the backdrop for his counter-programming on the day Vice President Harris accepted her party’s presidential nomination.
“When we win this November, we will end the Kamala Harris border nightmare,” Trump said, standing beside an unfinished portion of the border wall.
Trump was joined by the families of victims who were reportedly killed by undocumented immigrants.
The GOP nominee claimed the people crossing the border into the United States and committing such crimes “make our criminals look like babies.”
Trump spoke for nearly 90 minutes, attacking President Joe Biden and calling Harris a "Marxist" throughout his speech.
He was joined by some of his top campaign advisers, including Corey Lewandowski, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles. Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley also attended the tour.
During his speech, the ex-president praised the U.S. Supreme Court after they granted an emergency stay on Thursday, August 22, which limited Arizonans' ability to sign up to cast ballots without providing proof of citizenship.
Immigration has been a huge talking point for the Trump campaign.
As OK! previously reported, Trump attacked Biden's immigration policies, attributing the increase in border crossings to the president. He accused the Biden administration of having "the blood of countless innocent victims" on their hands due to crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.
In addition, he highlighted the change in border security, stating, "Three years ago, we had the most secure border in history... We had the most secure border, and people weren’t coming because they knew they weren’t going to get in."
Since Harris has taken over the Democratic ticket, Trump has tried to pivot his complaints to focus on her supposed contributions to the issue.