'He Looks Like He's Melting': Donald Trump Ridiculed Over Unflattering Images From His Recent Visit to the Border

A photo of Trump made the rounds on social media, showing the ex-prez giving a speech in front of the unfinished border wall with a weird look on his face. Several vocal critics pointed out how unhealthy he appeared under the warm Arizona sun, claiming he "looked like he was in a lot of pain."

One account shared the image on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post that read, "So…this is a very real, completely unaltered and unfiltered photo of him from earlier today."