'He Is Super Worried': Donald Trump Viciously Verbally Attacked Judge Juan Merchan Because He's 'Nervous' About Trial Verdict
Donald Trump went on a rampage on Truth Social in the days leading up to the closing arguments amid his hush money trial — a sign he's fearful of what's to come, according to Anthony Scaramucci, who used to work for the ex-president.
“He is super nervous about this,” Scaramucci, who was White House communications director under Trump in 2017 for less than two weeks, told CNN's Jake Tapper on May 28. “Those bombs that he launched last night at the judge and all the suggestions that he was making, all the spurious suggestions are out of Trump’s playbook, so he knows the facts of the case, he knows exactly what happened and he’s super worried about it and that was a tell from him.”
“[Trump] was showing his cards last night,” he added.
Trump, 77, is facing more than 30 felony counts on charges he falsified business records to hide hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels meant to cover up their alleged affair. He's denied any wrongdoing.
On Sunday, May 26, Trump, who is under a gag order, went off on Judge Juan Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
"Judge Juan Merchan had to come up with three FAKE options for the jury to choose from, without requiring them to be unanimous, which is completely UNAMERICAN AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL, is because the Corrupt, Soros backed D.A., Alvin Bragg, couldn’t come close to proving that any crime was committed. THERE WAS NO CRIME. Legal Expense paid to a lawyer was marked, by a bookkeeper using a dropdown menu in a computer program, as Legal Expense paid to a lawyer. WHAT ELSE COULD YOU CALL IT? There is NO CASE, just a Democrat Persecutor controlled by Crooked Joe Biden’s White House, a Democrat Judge, and a biased venue. This is nothing but an Election Interfering Witch Hunt, and the American People know it! MAGA2024," he fumed on social media.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
On May 28, Trump's family — Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — were all spotted at the courthouse.
Trump Jr. took time out of his day to write about the case and how it's unfair for his father to be in this predicament.
"Blanche: 'Michael cohen is the embodiment of reasonable doubt.' This entire case hangs on a liar & admitted thief. He lied to his wife. He lied to every branch of congress. He lied to federal and state judges. He lied to bankers & to this very jury!" he fumed about Michael Cohen, who used to work for Trump and claimed he stole money from The Trump Organization. "You can’t rely on him!!!"