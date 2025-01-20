or
BREAKING NEWS
'Why Is Donald Trump Jr. Already Crying?': President's Son Trolled for Getting Emotional at Father's Inauguration

Donald Trump Jr. shed a few tears at his father Donald Trump's inauguration.

Jan. 20 2025, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

Cue the waterworks for Donald Trump Jr.!

It didn't take long for Donald Trump's eldest son to start shedding tears on Monday, January 20, as his father was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

Donald Trump wrapped his arms around his wife, Melania, and son Donald Jr. during his inauguration.

During Monday's ceremonies, Trump Jr. was spotted getting emotional via TV news broadcasts, prompting those watching at home to troll him on X (formerly named Twitter).

"Don Jr is already crying lol. #TrumpInauguration," one critic pointed out, as another asked, "Why is Don Jr. crying?? #Inauguration2025."

"Why is Don Jr crying the whole time, and where is [Kimberly Guilfoyle]?" a third X user asked, seemingly unaware Trump Jr. and his ex-fiancée's engagement had been broken off toward the end of last year. (Reports surfaced in December 2024 confirming their split after he was spotted holding hands with his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.)

"Don Jr. is crying lmaoo. I'm actually having a blast watching this," one anti-MAGA individual admitted.

Donald Trump and J.D. Vance were sworn in as president and VP of the United States on Monday, January 20.

Donald Trump Jr.

All five of Donald's children — including Don Jr., 47, Eric, 41, Ivanka, 43, Tiffany, 31, and Barron, 18 — were in attendance at their father's presidential inauguration on Monday.

Ahead of his dad being sworn into office, Donald Jr. took to X, stating: "Have you ever been more excited about a Monday? American strength is back."

Donald Trump Jr. displayed all kinds of emotion during his father's inauguration.

During Donald's inauguration speech, the POTUS claimed he was "saved by God to make America great again" after two separate assassination attempts took place in the past six months.

"They've tried to take my freedom and take my life, just a few months ago in a beautiful Pennsylvania field. An assassin's bullet ripped through my ear," he explained after gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks tried murdering the president in July 2024. "What I felt then and even more now, my life was saved for a reason."

Donald Trump is the 47th president of the U.S.

"The golden age of America begins right now," he declared at the start of his monologue while speaking to the crowd in Washington, D.C. "We will be the envy of every nation and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer. During every single day of the Trump administration, I will very simply put America first."

"I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of success, sunlight is pouring over the entire world and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before," Donald said. "First we must be honest about the challenges we face, while they are plentiful, they will be annihilated."

"My recent election will be to reverse a horrible betrayal," he promised. "To give back people their wealth, their freedom, their health. From this moment on, America's decline is over."

"For American citizens, January 20, 2025, is liberation day," the Republican leader announced.

