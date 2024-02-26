Donald Trump Demands All Trials Against Him Be 'Immediately Halted' in Unhinged 6 A.M. Rant

Manhattan state court hush-money criminal case involving Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal will start on March 25.

Trump's team fought to re-schedule the trial, claiming it violated his rights. Trump's attorney Todd Blanche claimed since the ex-president's classified documents case starts in May, he would be unprepared if he were present for the NYC trial.

“That is a constitutional violation in our view, judge,” Blanche said. “It’s truly an impossible position for anyone to be in.”

“As the court is aware, we are in the middle of primary season,” Blanche addded.