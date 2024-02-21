'I Didn't Have to Hand Them Over': Donald Trump Falsely Claims He Could Keep Classified Documents After Leaving the White House

When asked directly whether he believed Biden should be prosecuted, Trump evaded the question and reiterated his belief in having the right to retain the documents. He justified his actions by claiming, "I was allowed to do what I did. Absolutely allowed."

Ingraham pressed Trump on why he did not comply with the FBI's request to hand over the documents, to which Trump defended himself by stating that he was not obligated to do so.

"First of all, I didn’t have to hand them over, Trump claimed. "But second of all, I would’ve done that. We were talking, and then all of a sudden they raided Mar-a-Lago."