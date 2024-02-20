Donald Trump Melts Down and Lies About His 'Understated Assets' in Nighttime Rant After Civil Fraud Case Defeat

After he was defeated his civil fraud case trial and was forced to pay $355 million, he went on a nighttime rant about a long-debunked lie that was central to his defeat.

"I have substantially UNDERSTATED my assets in the Financial Statements, not overstated them, as the Corrupt A.G. and 'Judge' said. Also, 100% Disclaimer Clause, No Default, No Victims, No Complaints, No 'Nothing,' except for success from the banks and everyone else. The Judge FRAUDULENTLY stated that Mar-a-Lago was worth only $18,000,000 in order to make his Fake Case. He, the A.G., and Crooked Joe Biden should be the ones under investigation, not me. Election Interference ! MAGA2024," he wrote on social media.

Trump was found of lying about his wealth for years, but the Trump Organization will continue to operate for the time being.

“This is a venial sin, not a mortal sin,” Judge Arthur Engoron wrote. “They did not rob a bank at gunpoint. Donald Trump is not Bernard Madoff. Yet, defendants are incapable of admitting the error of their ways.”