Donald Trump Melts Down and Lies About His 'Understated Assets' in Nighttime Rant After Civil Fraud Case Defeat
Donald Trump cannot handle losing!
After he was defeated his civil fraud case trial and was forced to pay $355 million, he went on a nighttime rant about a long-debunked lie that was central to his defeat.
"I have substantially UNDERSTATED my assets in the Financial Statements, not overstated them, as the Corrupt A.G. and 'Judge' said. Also, 100% Disclaimer Clause, No Default, No Victims, No Complaints, No 'Nothing,' except for success from the banks and everyone else. The Judge FRAUDULENTLY stated that Mar-a-Lago was worth only $18,000,000 in order to make his Fake Case. He, the A.G., and Crooked Joe Biden should be the ones under investigation, not me. Election Interference! MAGA2024," he wrote on social media.
Trump was found of lying about his wealth for years, but the Trump Organization will continue to operate for the time being.
“This is a venial sin, not a mortal sin,” Judge Arthur Engoron wrote. “They did not rob a bank at gunpoint. Donald Trump is not Bernard Madoff. Yet, defendants are incapable of admitting the error of their ways.”
"There is no legal gray area surrounding the permanent nature of the deed restrictions," Engoron wrote about Mar-a-Lago. "Accordingly, there can be no mistake that Donald Trump's valuation of Mar-a-Lago from 2011- 2021 was fraudulent."
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 77, has been claiming all the legal cases against him are on purpose so he won't win the 2024 election.
On Monday, February 19, he declared that "all political prosecutions of your favorite president, me, must stop immediately."
"We are in the middle of an election, perhaps the most important election in the history of our country," he wrote. "These radical left lunatic prosecutors and judges are not allowed to be doing this. Why didn't they start three years ago? Because they wanted to interfere with the presidential election of 2024, that's why!"
"This is election interference and must be immediately stopped," he continued. "I should not have to go through any fake prosecutions before the election. This is communism and a threat to democracy. Our country will not stand for it."