Donald Trump Shows Off Cringey Dance Moves at Easter Dinner While 'Embarrassed' Barron, 18, Looks On: Watch
Donald Trump showed off his cringey dance moves on his way to Easter dinner on Sunday, March 31, as his youngest son, Barron, 18, looked at him awkwardly.
"Trump arrives at Easter dinner with Barron showing off his signature dance moves," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, April 1.
Of course, people couldn't help but comment on the video clip. One person wrote, "The kid looks embarrassed. With good reason," while another quipped, "Barron's like, 'I don't know this man.'"
A third person stated, "Poor Barron. Imagine the minute you turn 18, you are constantly used by your father as a photo op to make him seem like more of a family man when he has seemingly not been present for most of your life," while a fourth said, You can see how impressed Barron is."
The ex-president's wife, Melania Trump, was also in attendance.
In another video posted to social media, the former first lady, 53, was seated next to her son as Donald engaged in conversation with North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.
The appearance came after Donald went on a lengthy rant about his legal battles on Truth Social.
- Donald Trump Jr. Mocked for 'Frat Boy' Antics at Party: 'He Craves Being the Center of Attention'
- Donald Trump & Donald Trump Jr. Hang With Celebs At UFC Match After Former POTUS Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Charges: Photos
- Eric Trump & Wife Enjoyed Lavish Dinner Out With Pals Weekend Before Daddy Donald's Arrest
"HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING CROOKED AND CORRUPT PROSECUTORS AND JUDGES THAT ARE DOING EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO INTERFERE WITH THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024, AND PUT ME IN PRISON, INCLUDING THOSE MANY PEOPLE THAT I COMPLETELY & TOTALLY DESPISE BECAUSE THEY WANT TO DESTROY AMERICA, A NOW FAILING NATION, LIKE 'DERANGED' JACK SMITH, WHO IS EVIL AND 'SICK,' MRS. FANI 'FAUNI' WADE, WHO SAID SHE HARDLY KNEW THE 'SPECIAL' PROSECUTOR, ONLY TO FIND THAT HE SPENT YEARS 'LOVING' HER, LONG BEFORE THE GEORGIA PERSECUTION OF PRESIDENT TRUMP BEGAN (AND THEREBY MAKING THE CASE AGAINST ME NULL, VOID, AND ILLEGAL!), AND LAZY ON VIOLENT CRIME ALVIN BRAGG WHO, WITH CROOKED JOE’S DOJ THUGS, UNFAIRLY WORKING IN THE D.A.’s OFFICE, ILLEGALLY INDICTED ME ON A CASE HE NEVER WANTED TO BRING AND VIRTUALLY ALL LEGAL SCHOLARS SAY IS A CASE THAT SHOULD NOT BE BROUGHT, IS BREAKING THE LAW IN DOING SO (POMERANTZ!), WAS TURNED DOWN BY ALL OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES, AND IS NOT A CRIME. HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE!" he wrote on the social media website.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Additionally, he called out Judge Arthur Engoron, the judge who oversaw Trump's civil fraud trial.
"Judge Engoron has refused to obey the decision of the Appellate Division relative to the Statute of Limitations. This is a confrontation between a Judge and those that rule above him - A very bad situation in which to place New York State and the Rule of Law! Engoron has disrespected the Appellate Division and its very clear and precise ruling. He should be made to do so, and at the same time, release the GAG ORDER. This is the 5th time in this case that he has been overturned, a record. His credibility, and that of Letitia James, has been shattered. We will abide by the decision of the Appellate Division, and post either a bond, equivalent securities, or cash. This also shows how ridiculous and outrageous Engoron’s original decision was at $450 Million. I DID NOTHING WRONG, AND NEW YORK SHOULD NEVER BE PUT IN A POSITION LIKE THIS AGAIN. BUSINESSES ARE FLEEING, VIOLENT CRIME IS FLOURISHING, AND IT IS VERY IMPORTANT THAT THIS BE RESOLVED IN ITS TOTALITY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. THANK YOU!" he claimed.