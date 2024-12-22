'What Happened?': Donald Trump Slammed for Dissing Rival Ron DeSantis After Allegedly Mending Fences During Miami Meeting

Donald Trump boasted about having a good meeting with rival Ron DeSantis in April.

On Saturday, December 21, the President-elect was slammed after he called the Florida governor a name despite the duo allegedly making peace in April.

Wow, Trump is still insulting Ron Desantis at his club calling him “Ron Desanctimonious.” I thought they patched things up and they were friends now? He even considered him for SecDef. What happened? pic.twitter.com/ugEaGIsEtD

“Wow, Trump is still insulting Ron Desantis at his club, calling him ‘Ron Desanctimonious.’ I thought they patched things up and they were friends now? He even considered him for SecDef. What happened?” one user penned alongside the video of the 78-year-old speaking with a supporter.

In response, fans dissed the father-of-five for adding fuel to the fire.