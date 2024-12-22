'What Happened?': Donald Trump Slammed for Dissing Rival Ron DeSantis After Allegedly Mending Fences During Miami Meeting
Are Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis feuding again?
On Saturday, December 21, the President-elect was slammed after he called the Florida governor a name despite the duo allegedly making peace in April.
“Wow, Trump is still insulting Ron Desantis at his club, calling him ‘Ron Desanctimonious.’ I thought they patched things up and they were friends now? He even considered him for SecDef. What happened?” one user penned alongside the video of the 78-year-old speaking with a supporter.
In response, fans dissed the father-of-five for adding fuel to the fire.
“Trump doesn’t ‘like’ anyone but himself,” one person wrote.
A second person alluded that he likely isn’t a fan of DeSantis anymore because “he refused to appoint Lara as a senator,” referring to how the former reality TV star wanted the politician to place daughter-in-law Lara Trump in soon-to-be Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s empty senate seat.
A third person dissed Donald's appearance, adding, “Well, someone's been celebrating by hitting the Big Macs...”
As OK! previously reported, earlier this year, Donald declared he and Ron mended their relationship.
"I am very happy to have the full and enthusiastic support of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida," he penned on Truth Social at the time. "We had a great meeting yesterday, arranged by mutual friend Steve Witkoff, at his beautiful Shell Bay Club in Hollywood, Florida. The conversation mostly concerned how we would work closely together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Also discussed was the future of Florida, which is FANTASTIC! I greatly appreciate Ron's support in taking back our Country from the Worst President in the History of the United States. November 5th is a BIG DAY!!!"
More recently, Donald was even considering Ron to be his Secretary of Defense, which led tons of critics to ridicule the potential pick based on their rocky past.
"This is an enemies-to-lovers arc I should have seen coming. Ron has no spine and bent the knee to Donald faster than anyone," someone mocked, while another person shared, "I thought he was DeSanctimonious. He would be WORSE than [Pete] Hegseth! Desantis is one of the tortured people, and, when he ran for president, he was threatening to bomb Mexico and the Bahamas."
Another user stated: "Ronny is just dumb enough to seriously consider this. I hope he takes the job. We want him out of Florida!"
Tensions between Donald and Ron began during the Republican primary debates when the 46-year-old dissed the soon-to-be commander-in-chief for refusing to participate.
Ron told Erick Erickson, "I think everyone should debate if you qualify. I think you owe it to the people to put out your vision, to talk about your record, answer questions about your record and decisions that you may have made or not made."