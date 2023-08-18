OK Magazine
'You Owe It to the People!': Governor Ron DeSantis Slams Donald Trump for Skipping Republican Debate

Aug. 18 2023

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took a jab at rival Donald Trump for skipping out on the Republican debate in Milwaukee next week — however, the former didn't mention the former president by name.

“You were about the first candidate to make the debate stage for next week in Milwaukee. And I guess the media would love to see the former president there with the rest of you,” Erick Erickson told DeSantis at "The Gathering" conference. “It doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen. How do you see the lay of the debate stage for next week?”

Donald Trump is running to be president again.

“I think everyone should debate if you qualify,” DeSantis, 44, added. “I think you owe it to the people to put out your vision, to talk about your record, answer questions about about your record and decisions that you may have made or not made.”

As OK! previously reported, Trump, 77, is skipping out on the debate as he will be participating in an interview with Tucker Carlson, who was fired from Fox News in April.

The duo, who are both angry with the network, are planning on chatting on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the same time as Fox's event.

Of course, people couldn't help but chit-chat about Tucker and Trump's spectacle. "At this point, will anyone actually be watching the GOP debate?" one person wrote, while another added, "I have no doubt Trump will debate in future. This is an epic move."

Trump recently lashed out at Fox News for not making him look good in their coverage. "Why doesn't Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot," he fumed.

"They just won't do it! Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big 'orange' one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they're not," he added. Just like 2016 all over again…And then they want me to debate!"

Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump have had bad blood ever since the form announced he was running for president.

Meanwhile, Morning Joe star Joe Scarborough claimed Trump is nervous to be around his former pal Chris Christie.

"I'm going to I'm going to take the other side of it. I do think he's scared of Chris Christie," he said.

