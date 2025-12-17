Donald Trump Claims His Doctor Told Him He's 'Healthier' Than Both Barack Obama and Joe Biden as Well-Being Rumors Mount

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Physician Said His Well-Being Is Better Than Other Former Presidents

Source: MEGA The politician discussed his well-being at a Hanukkah reception on December 16.

The current president addressed guests at a White House Hanukkah reception on December 16, where he revealed what his physician told him. He then introduced public figures who were attending the event. When he reached Texas congressman Ronny Jackson, Trump said while pointing to him: “He was my White House doctor." "[I asked Ronny], 'Who’s the healthiest of all? Was it Barack Hussein Obama? Was it Sleepy Joe Biden? Or was it Donald Trump?' And he said, 'Trump was by far the healthiest,'" he went on.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Both Barack Obama and Joe Biden's healths have been compared to Donald Trump's.

Jackson, 58, was the president's official doctor during a part of Trump's first term in 2017, as well as for Obama's second administration that started in January 2013. Trump alleged during the reception that Jackson was also the physician for "all three of us," including Biden, 83. Jackson later departed from the White House Medical Unit after serving under George W. Bush in the mid-2000s. He has been the representative for Texas' 13th Congressional District since 2021.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The president's health has been called into question before.

Trump boasted that Jackson told him he "was by far the healthiest, I love him,” also adding, “If he didn’t say that I would never have talked to him again … Ronny Jackson, what a great legend.” Both Obama, 64, and Biden's health were also compared to Trump's at a different time. During a party he threw at Mar-a-Lago in 2024, the billionaire noted how Jackson claimed he was "the healthiest of them all." "They [the press] asked the doctor, he was up in the podium, 'Who's the healthiest?' because he was the doctor for Barack Hussein Obama, Donald Trump, and he was a doctor for Bush also," Trump insisted at the time. "They said, 'Who's the healthiest of them all?' He said, 'Without question, it's Donald Trump.'"

Donald Trump's Health Has Been Probed Before

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was seen with a bandage on his hand earlier this month.