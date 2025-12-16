Politics CNN's Jake Tapper Insists He Covers Donald Trump's Health 'All the Time' After Failing to Be Upfront About Joe Biden's Decline Source: mega 'We didn’t ask as many questions as we should have,' Jake Tapper confessed about reporting on Joe Biden's health. Allie Fasanella Dec. 16 2025, Updated 3:09 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

CNN’s Jake Tapper admitted to dropping the ball on properly covering former President Joe Biden's decline, citing it as the reason he's now reporting on Donald Trump's health "all the time." During the Monday, December 15, episode of "Pod Save America," the journalist told former Barack Obama spokesman Tommy Vietor, "We saw what happened with Biden, and while we covered it, we didn’t ask as many questions as we should have at the time."

Source: Pod Save America/Youtube Jake Tapper discussed Donald Trump on 'Pod Save America' on Monday, December 15.

Jake Tapper Admits He 'Should Have' Asked More Questions About Joe Biden's Health

Source: mega Jake Tapper said he covers Donald Trump's health 'all the time' on his show.

The host of The Lead With Jake Tapper, 56, said of reporting on the 79-year-old president's signs of aging, "We cover it all the time on my show, all the time." Tapper added, "I think it is a legitimate question for any president of any age, but particularly anybody who is in, like, the range of being an octogenarian, right?" The CNN reporter mentioned covering Trump's "crazy Truth Social rant" last week, which stemmed from a New York Times article highlighting how he has cut down on public appearances.

Jake Tapper Faced Backlash for Failing to Report on Joe Biden's Decline

Source: Pod Save America/Youtube Jake Tapper faced backlash for failing to report on Joe Biden's health decline.

Earlier this year, Tapper — who co-authored the explosive book Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again with Alex Thompson — claimed the cover-up of Biden’s health may be "worse than Watergate." However, when 83-year-old Biden was still in office, Tapper defended the politician's cognitive abilities. While promoting the bombshell tome, Tapper faced backlash for failing to report on the former president's decline.

Source: mega Joe Biden announced in May that he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Tapper confessed to a news outlet in May, "I think some of the criticism is fair, to be honest." "I’m not going to speak for anybody else," he continued. "But knowing then what I know now, I look back at my coverage during the Biden years — and I did cover some of these issues, but not enough. I look back on it with humility." Biden announced in May that he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Donald Trump Hates 'Sleepy Joe' Comparisons

Source: mega Donald Trump can't stand being compared to the former president.

The CNN anchor's latest statements come weeks after insiders close to the oldest living president revealed his outrage over the constant coverage about his apparent physical and mental decline. "He is sensitive to being compared, even if not explicitly, to Sleepy Joe," an adviser dished. "Especially if it’s coming from a reporter he already hates."

