Hillary Clinton Laughs at T-Shirt Mocking Donald Trump's 37-Count Indictment

By:

Jun. 14 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Hillary Clinton burst into laughter after she was given a t-shirt that read "Totally Impartial Juror" poking fun at Donald Trump's 37-count indictment during her recent appearance on the "Pod Save America" podcast.

Source: mega

"I have a lot of reactions to it," she replied when was questioned about the bombshell legal filing. "And I think the best reaction publicly is, you know, let's see it unfold and let's see what happens."

Clinton also pointed out Trump and his supporters' proclivity to bring up the investigation into her own handling of classified documents, despite the fact that the FBI later made the decision not to pursue charges against her.

Source: mega

"I do think it's — odd — let's just say, to the point of being absurd, how that is their only response," she said.

"They refuse to read the indictment, they refuse to engage with the facts, there's nothing new about that, and what they refuse to admit is this is on a track about him, not about anybody else, no matter how much else they try to confuse people, and how much they try to raise extraneous issues," she continued. "And it's going to be fascinating, I guess, in a bizarre and sad way, to watch them spin themselves up."

Source: mega

Just as she predicted, ex-wrestler Tyrus later slammed the former Secretary of State for laughing when the subject of the indictment came up during a sit-down with Fox News, going on to cite the 2016 investigation into her emails.

"What happened to decorum?" he asked. "What happened to being the so-called leader in the room? He got indicted, great. But let’s not forget, you lost your election because of your — quote — crookedness. So, let’s not forget that."

Source: OK!

"She didn’t get charges put on her, which probably should have. But she lost the election because of her underhand dealings. So, let’s remember that," he added. "And for her to be so happy about it, that was an opportunity for her — they’re always talking about closing the division — that could have been an opportunity for her to be gracious, and be supposedly the leader, but again, she can’t stay away from herself."

As OK! previously reported, Trump confirmed he'd been indicted on Thursday, June 8, in connection with his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

He was arraigned on 37-counts, including obstruction and unlawful retention of defense information.

