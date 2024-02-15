OK Magazine
'Pervert' Donald Trump Dragged for His 'Cringe' Dance Moves in Front of Local High School Cheerleaders at Florida Golf Course: Watch

donald trump dances trolled
By:

Feb. 15 2024, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

Donald Trump was ridiculed for his poor dance moves and being in front of young girls in Florida.

In a video clip uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, the 77-year-old busted a move in front of some students. "Donald Trump has local high school cheerleaders perform for him at his Florida golf course," the caption read.

donald trump dances trolled
Donald Trump was ridiculed for his recent dance moves.

Of course, people were flabbergasted to see Trump, who recently had to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages for his defamatory statements disparaging her and denying her rape allegations, near these younger ladies. One person wrote, "I am so concerned for that poor girl in the front. I hope there were some responsible adults around to keep him at bay," while another added, "he can dance and move not get lost or clueless to where his is."

A third person added, "This just makes me cringe and want to [vomit emoji]."

A fourth person asked, "Is he legally allowed that close to minors?" while another stated, "This is so inappropriate. What’s wrong w their parents?"

donald trump dances trolled
Donald Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

As OK! previously reported, the former president was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation after Carroll accused him of assaulting her in a department store dressing room in 1996.

After the conclusion, Trump went off on Carroll.

"I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party," he ranted. "Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!"

Donald Trump
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

donald trump dances trolled
The former president was upset he had to pay E. Jean Carroll a lot of money.

donald trump dances trolled
Donald Trump is running for president again.

Meanwhile, Carroll continued to call out the businessman for his ridiculous rants.

"I feel that this bodes well for the future. I think we planted our flag. I think we’ve made a statement that things are gonna be different, that there is gonna be a new way of doing things in this country because of this indestructible team of lawyers, Rachel," Carroll told Rachel Maddow on her show on Monday, January 29.

"I am sometimes 50 years older than some of the associates on our team. I’m 40 years older than Shawn, I’m 30 years older than Robbie, and together, this team of brilliant young people have, as you said, stood up to the man, who, by the way, Rachel, is not even there. He’s nothing," she continued.

