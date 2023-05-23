Donald Trump Lashes Out at E. Jean Carroll 1 Day After She Seeks Damages From Ex-Prez at CNN Town Hall: 'Wouldn't Want to Touch Her'
Donald Trump is fuming after E. Jean Carroll asked a judge to allow her to amend another defamation lawsuit against the former president, 76, following his crude comments made at CNN's town hall on May 10.
“I don’t know E. Jean Carroll, I never met her or touched her (except on a celebrity line with her African American husband who she disgustingly called the 'Ape,'),” the businessman wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday, May 23.
He continued, "I wouldn’t want to know or touch her, I never abused her or raped her or took her to a dressing room 25 years ago in a crowded department store where the doors are LOCKED, she has no idea when, or did anything else to her, except deny her Fake, Made Up Story, that she wrote in a book. IT NEVER HAPPENED, IS A TOTAL SCAM, UNFAIR TRIAL!"
Trump continued to point out why he believes he lost the trial in the first place. "The Carroll case is part of the Democrats playbook to tarnish my name and person, much like the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the 51 Intelligence Agents, FBI/Twitter Files, and so much more. It is being funded and tried by Democrat operatives, although this was denied by them, and when they got caught in the lie, the Clinton appointed judge would not let us use it in trial. Time will prove him to be highly partisan & very unfair. Where’s the dress she said she had?" he said.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was ordered to pay $5 million to the writer after he was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation on May 8.
Now, Carroll's attorneys want to amend the lawsuit after he called her a "scam artist" and "liar" on television.
“What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes, you’re playing hanky-panky in a dressing room, OK?” he said at the time.
"These and other similar messages are exactly what Trump intended," the filing explained. "Trump used a national platform to demean and mock Carroll. He egged on a laughing audience as he made light of his violent sexual assault, called Carroll names, implied that Carroll was asking to be assaulted, and dismissed the jury’s verdict vindicating Carroll."