Lara Trump Ridiculed for Saying Donald Trump Won't Have Enough Time to Golf If He's President Again: 'He'll Be in Prison'
Lara Trump was ridiculed after she spoke about how her father-in-law Donald Trump will be too busy to golf next year if he makes it into the White House again.
"He's not going to have a lot of time for golf coming up. He hasn't had a whole lot of time recently for some golf, and then come, of course, January 20, 2025, he won't have a lot of time for golf because we're going to have a country to save, and I think it's going to be Donald Trump who will be doing the saving of this country. So he's got to get a little bit in now," Lara, 41, said on her podcast.
Of course, pointed out how when Donald, 77, was in office the first time, it didn't stop him from constantly being out on the golf course.
One person wrote, "Donald Trump had at least 285 daytime visits to golf clubs during his presidency," while another stated, "It’s impossible for a Trump to stop f------- lying for even a second."
A third person added, "Trump was getting in as much golf as he can before he goes to prison I guess..."
A fourth noted, "Because spending almost a full year golfing when he was pretending to be president wasn’t enough," while a fifth stated: "He won’t have time for golf because he’ll be in prison."
As OK! previously reported, Donald, who was indicted in four separate criminal cases, claims he hasn't done anything wrong.
Meanwhile, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to work for Donald, thinks he's going off on social media on purpose.
"It's kind of vintage Donald Trump," Griffin, who is now a co-host on The View, said during an interview with CNN. "He is known for these kinds of unhinged holiday rants and then he follows up with a clip of him on Home Alone II. Listen, it shows that Jack Smith lives in his head in a very big way. He is very concerned about the DOJ investigation into the events around January 6th. This is the driving force behind his political campaign."
She continued: "As much as his campaign advisers would want it to be the economy, jobs, foreign policy, he keeps going back to the fact that he honestly is worried that he will end up in jail. He needs to get elected president to pardon himself. So kind of his true colors are showing when he makes it all about Jack Smith and then puts a bow on it with the old 'rot in h---' at the end."