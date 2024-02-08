Lara Trump Ridiculed for Saying Donald Trump Won't Have Enough Time to Golf If He's President Again: 'He'll Be in Prison'

Of course, pointed out how when Donald, 77, was in office the first time, it didn't stop him from constantly being out on the golf course.

One person wrote, "Donald Trump had at least 285 daytime visits to golf clubs during his presidency," while another stated, "It’s impossible for a Trump to stop f------- lying for even a second."

A third person added, "Trump was getting in as much golf as he can before he goes to prison I guess..."

A fourth noted, "Because spending almost a full year golfing when he was pretending to be president wasn’t enough," while a fifth stated: "He won’t have time for golf because he’ll be in prison."