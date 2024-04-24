Mitt Romney Doesn’t Believe Donald Trump Paid $130,000 to Stormy Daniels 'Not to Have S--'
Republican Utah Senator Mitt Romney took a jab at former President Donald Trump and the hush money payments he allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
“I think everyone has made their own assessment of President Trump’s character," he told reporters on Tuesday, April 23, commenting about the ongoing hush money criminal trial. “And as far as I know you don’t pay someone $130,000 not to have s-- with you”.
The former president is currently on trial in New York on felony charges of falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment that his attorney at the time, Michael Cohen, made to Daniels to better his client’s chances in the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton.
Trump has denied all criminal wrongdoing and has repeatedly called the case against him a "political witch hunt" orchestrated by President Joe Biden and the Democrats.
"It’s not a crime. This is not a crime," he told reporters outside of the courtroom. "And when you look at what’s going on outside the streets where violent crime is at an all-time high. I think it’s a very, very — it’s a great double standard."
"What it is, is election interference. It’s being run by Joe Biden, his White House," he continued, repeating claims he's made about several of his ongoing legal cases. "His top person was placed here in order to make sure everything goes right ... This is a terrible time for our country."
Trump has been actively fighting the charges and gag order against him, claiming that the trial is a "kangaroo court" and has demanded Judge Juan Merchan "recuse himself."
"Highly conflicted, to put it mildly," Trump began in an all-caps Truth Social post. "Judge Juan Merchan has taken away my constitutional right to free speech."
"Everybody is allowed to talk and lie about me, but I am not allowed to defend myself," he continued. "This is a kangaroo court and the judge should recuse himself!"
In other remarks, Trump also called the order "unconstitutional" despite the fact that there is no evidence that the gag order is violating the law.
In December, Romney said he would not support the former president in the 2024 presidential election and would not rule out voting for President Biden if the two faced off against each other again.
“I think we agree that we have looked at his behavior, and his behavior suggests that this is a person who will impose his will if he can, on the judicial system, on the legislative branch and on the entire nation," Romney said on NBC News’ Meet the Press.
“I mean, when he called people to come to Washington, D.C. on January 6 that was not a random date," he continued, speaking of the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. “That was the date when peaceful transfer of power was to occur — he called that on purpose.”