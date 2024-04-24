Mitt Romney Doesn’t Believe Donald Trump Paid $130,000 to Stormy Daniels 'Not to Have S--'

Trump has denied all criminal wrongdoing and has repeatedly called the case against him a "political witch hunt" orchestrated by President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

"It’s not a crime. This is not a crime," he told reporters outside of the courtroom. "And when you look at what’s going on outside the streets where violent crime is at an all-time high. I think it’s a very, very — it’s a great double standard."

"What it is, is election interference. It’s being run by Joe Biden, his White House," he continued, repeating claims he's made about several of his ongoing legal cases. "His top person was placed here in order to make sure everything goes right ... This is a terrible time for our country."