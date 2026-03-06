or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Gavin Newsom
OK LogoPolitics

'BYE GIRL': Gavin Newsom Mocks Kristi Noem After She Gets Fired 

split of Kristi Noem and Gavin Newsom.
Source: MEGA

California Governor Gavin Newsom savagely trolled fired DHS Secretary Kristi Noem at a sold-out book tour in New Hampshire.

March 6 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

California Gov. Gavin Newsom publicly celebrated President Donald Trump's firing of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after months of clashes over immigration enforcement and National Guard deployments in California.

The comments came following the shocking firing on Thursday, March 5, at a sold-out book tour stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where the 58-year-old governor was promoting his memoir, Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery, released in February.

Immediately following Noem's axing, the social media-savvy governor posted a snarky “BYE GIRL!” reaction on X and declared that the president, a frequent foil of his, is “in retreat."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Gavin Newsom mocked Kristi Noem's recent firing.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom mocked Kristi Noem's recent firing.

The governor cited the firing as evidence of a weakening administration, asserting that Noem's ouster signals the administration is caving to intensified public and political opposition.

He also emphasized that although Noem led many policies, the president’s controversial deputy, Stephen Miller, is the "dark heart of the administration," and called for Miller’s firing for his influence on the 2025 National Guard deployment to Democratic states, including his own.

"I don't know what his motivations are, but the one thing all his actions have in common is cruelty," Newsom said of Miller.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Gavin Newsom teared into Kristi Noem's exit with an 'In Memoriam' video.
Source: mega

Gavin Newsom teared into Kristi Noem's exit with an 'In Memoriam' video.

Newsom's team mocked Noem's exit with an "In Memoriam" video set to Sarah McLachlan's "I Will Remember You," a savage nod to the use of the singer's other hit "Angel" in ASPCA animal cruelty commercials, referencing Noem’s admission to shooting her own dog, Cricket.

His press team shared an AI-generated image of Noem in a “MAGA Unemployment Line” and an image of a puppy holding a newspaper with the headline “Trump Fires Kristi Noem,” captioned “Justice for Cricket.”

Newsom labeled Noem incompetent and demanded accountability for "terrorizing" Americans.

MORE ON:
Gavin Newsom

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Gavin Newsom called Kristi Noem 'incompetent.'
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom called Kristi Noem 'incompetent.'

"She will go down as the most shamelessly incompetent and cruel Homeland Security Secretary in U.S. history,” he said.

In August 2025, Newsom’s press team dubbed Noem "Kowgirl Kristi," a slight against her penchant for wearing cowboy hats on her DHS missions, warning that she would "ride into America's nightmares" after she made critical comments about California.

Newsom has also referred to her as "ICE Barbie," another mocking moniker coined in reference to Noem's frequent "cosplay" photo ops in different tactical getups while visiting Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities.

Other Democratic governors, JB Pritzker of Illinois and Tim Walz of Minnesota, echoed Newsom’s "good riddance" and pointed to Noem's "corruption and chaos."

image of Gavin Newsom hinted at running for president in 2028.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom hinted at running for president in 2028.

Though officially on a book tour, Newsom’s appearance in early-primary New Hampshire and his pointed criticism of Trump appear to position him for a potential 2028 presidential run.

During the March 5 event, which followed the day’s online reactions, Newsom was interviewed by Gen Z progressive commentator Jack Cocchiarella and discussed his evolving confrontational stance toward the Trump administration.

The $48 ticket price for the event included a copy of his book, a nod to his aspirations to become the 48th president.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.